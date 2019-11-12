Pumpkin, gingerbread, and waffles — oh my. There are many things to look forward to this holiday season, most especially if you're a foodie. And it seems like Disney was listening when you wished upon that star, because Disney Springs' 2019 holiday desserts are here to make your sweet dreams come true.

All you need is to bibbidi bobbidi boo yourself a plane ticket to Florida so you can try them out for yourself. Not only are these treats delicious, but they're also the textbook definition of Instagram-worthy. That's why I've put together this foodie guide for you to see everything that needs to go on your bucket list ASAP.

In between eating and snapping pics for the 'Gram, you and your friends can do some holiday shopping at the massive World of Disney, that has pretty much every piece of Disney merchandise you could imagine. Get your family some matching holiday sweaters, and treat yourself to a parks food Loungefly backpack.

Once you've completed your shopping, it's time to go back for round two of some tasty holiday desserts (all of which are available at Vivoli il Gelato in Disney Springs). If that doesn't sound like the perfect holiday weekend, I don't know what does.

1. Gingerbread Man Shake Courtesy of Patina Restaurant Group There's something about this time of year that puts you in the mood for gingerbread-flavored everything. You could go for a simple gingerbread cookie, but why not enjoy your gingerbread man in a shake surrounded by holiday sprinkles and a waffle cone? If that sounds like the gingerbread treat of your dreams, order the Gingerbread Man Shake at Vivoli il Gelato. Not only does it come with the cookie, but according to press materials from Disney parks, it's made with gingerbread gelato.

2. The Melting Snowman Courtesy of Patina Restaurant Group For an adorable treat that'll make your social media followers smile, you might want to get The Melting Snowman shake. It really does look like a snowman who's been out in the Florida sunshine for a little too long. According to press materials from Disney parks, the shake itself is vanilla gelato with Fanta Berry and whipped cream on top.

3. Santa Waffle Courtesy of Patina Restaurant Group This Santa treat is a waffle topped with whipped cream, strawberries, bananas, and chocolate chips to make the smile. I don't know about you, but I want to eat this one a waffle lot.

4. Pumpkin Bombolato Courtesy of Patina Restaurant Group If you're wondering what a bombolato is, according to the Vivoli il Gelato menu, it's a scoop of gelato tucked inside a warm Italian doughnut. Just in time for the holiday season, you can get a pumpkin version of this delicious dessert. That'll truly give your followers pumpkin to talk about.

5. Turkey Sundae Courtesy of Patina Restaurant Group For a truly adorable dessert, you have to order this Turkey Sundae. It looks just like those cute hand turkeys you made growing up. However, this time, the feathers are actually different colored lady fingers. The face is also made from a chocolate-dipped cookie and candy corn nose.