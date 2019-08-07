You may not have heard of it yet, but Disney+ is the next big thing in the streaming wars of the 2020s. Arriving on Nov. 12 of 2019, this standalone streaming service is going to have everything from brand new Marvel Cinematic Universe shows to every Pixar film ever made to live-action Star Wars TV series. It will also have the entire Fox TV lineup, from 30+ seasons of The Simpsons to Bob's Burgers. But that's only the beginning. Disney+ reboots of your favorite movies are also in the works.

When Disney bought out 20th Century Fox in 2018, most fans saw advantages for the MCU getting The X-Men and The Fantastic Four as part of their library. Others rejoiced that Star Wars would finally be under one roof, as Fox owned Episode IV in perpetuity and was never selling it to Disney. The business sector saw this as Disney poised to take over Hulu, as it would own two-thirds of the streaming service once the merger was complete.

But Fox also brought a wealth of other material with it, as it has produced some of the most iconic movies and TV shows of the last century. Those films include Mrs. Doubtfire, Ice Age, and every Planet Of The Apes movie ever. On the TV side, beyond The Simpsons, there are classics like M*A*S*H and 21 Jump Street. More recent shows include The X-Files and American Horror Story.

For a studio looking to launch a streaming service filled with shows people want to watch, this is not a bad base.

Night at the Museum - Trailer on YouTube

And it gives Disney+ a wealth of options to explore to create limited TV series or Disney+ exclusive films. And according to Bob Iger, that's exactly what they'll be doing. According to Deadline, speaking on the Disney investor's call, he namechecked classic Fox titles such as Home Alone, Night at the Museum, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid as three of the franchises Disney+ will be looking at to reboot. He said:

We’re also focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix... We see great long-term value in the broad collection of theatrical IP we acquired from Fox.

Fox Family Entertainment on YouTube

Before you can groan the last thing you need is to be shelling out more money for yet another streaming service, check this out. The cost of Disney+ is a shockingly low $6.99 a month.

That's the sort of price one expects for super niche streaming channels, like Britbox or AcornTV. Seriously, WWE charges more a month for its streaming network. It's low enough that some think it will even undercut Apple+, which has not yet announced how much per month it will cost.

Better yet, if you already have Hulu, and want to bundle Disney+ with it, that's $12.99, with ESPN+ thrown in as well. That's the same price as Netflix's base cost, and way cheaper than HBO Max will probably be. (It's expected to price at $15.99 or more.) In short, Disney+ is priced to move, and it's about to leverage every title in its library to get you to sign up. Begun, these streaming wars have, indeed.