It's the most wonderful time of the year, so naturally, you want to spend it at the place where your favorite fairy tales come to life: Disney. Disney and the holidays really have so much in common. They bring families together, make you believe in magic, and with the Disney 2018 holiday treats lineup, there are a lot of incredible sweets to enjoy. If your family is planning on taking a trip to Magic Kingdom for the holidays, you'll want to add their new Insta-worthy desserts to your bucket list, right next to "get a selfie with Mickey."

The iconic holiday celebration, Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, is back at Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park. Having kicked off on Nov. 8 and lasting through Dec. 21, guests can treat themselves to an exclusive event that includes festive characters, a Christmas parade, and even holiday treats that were made for the 'Gram.

Mickey's Very Merry has been a tradition in my family since I was little, and I always looked forward to the sugar cookies and hot chocolate. Nowadays, Disney has really stepped up their treat game. They're offering the most magical desserts for the event that you have to see to believe.

It's also not just Magic Kingdom that's getting into the merry spirit of the season. Disney's Hollywood Studios is throwing their very own Flurry of Fun from Nov. 8, 2018 through Jan. 6, 2019 that has a special holiday projection show on the Hollywood Tower Hotel, and specialty treats as well. With so much great food to be had, you'll be wanting to trade in your Christmas tree in for a castle and spend the holiday season with Mickey this year.

1 Even Santa Wants To Get His Hands On This Christmas Cookie Milkshake Disney Yep, that's right, this is a Christmas cookie butter milkshake. If you aren't already sold on this tasty treat, it comes with festive green cotton candy and a Mickey marshmallow on top that'll look fab for your foodie pic. If you're like Santa and are looking to get your hands on as many cookie treats as you can this season, stop by Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies in Tomorrowland for this delight.

2 Yule Fall In Love With This Chocolate Yule Log Disney If your family has a tradition of serving a festive yule log, this year, let Disney do the baking. You can find this picture-perfect chocolaty treat at the Main Street Bakery right as you walk into the park. Not only does this cute treat come with a white chocolate "Mickey's Very Merry" garnish and creamy chocolate mousse, but the chocolate cake dessert is gluten-free.

3 This Gingerbread Ornament Cookie Is Down To Hang Disney Out of all the ornaments you see, none of them have caught your eye quite like this tasty gingerbread cookie. Also served up at the Main Street Bakery, this Mickey-shaped treat is a cute twist on the traditional holiday gingerbread cookie that, if you weren't so hungry, you could hang on your tree.

4 This Mickey Cinnamon Roll Is Dough Cute Disney Disney is seriously on a roll with their holiday treats. Not only is everything coated in festive fun colors, but when you're at Disney, you can count on your treat to be Mickey-shaped. Snap a selfie with this cinnamon roll that's proudly rocking an adorable chocolate Mickey Santa hat while you're also wearing yours. (Talk about the ultimate #twinning pic!)

5 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Fans Will Love This Treat A Waffle Lot Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas is a movie you can keep on rotation all holiday season long, and if you're a big fan of Jack, Sally, and Zero, you'll definitely want to add the red velvet Zero waffles to your Christmas list. Stop by the Sleepy Hollow in Liberty Square for this sweet dessert.

6 Have An Appley Ever After Holiday With This Santa-Inspired Apple Disney It wouldn't be Disney without an Instagram-worthy candy apple. Available at the Trolley Car Café, you'll find this Santa-inspired treat. This chocolate dipped apple will make you believe in Christmas magic and want to sleigh all day.

7 This Pine Cone Treat Is So Dreamy Disney Disney truly has outdone themselves with this chocolate chestnut cone cake offered at Backlot Express. Out of all the treats offered this year, this one was truly made for the 'Gram. You'll confuse your followers, because it looks exactly like a pine cone, but take a bite, and you'll realize this cone is made of chocolate and lays on top of a praline leaf.

8 This Shortbread Cookie Will Have You Smiling Ear To Ear Like Mickey Disney Also at the Trolley Car Café, you'll find this large shortbread cookie shaped like Mickey. The two cookies have raspberry jam in the middle, and each ear is decorated with holiday frosting, leaves, and acorns. The Café also serves up Starbucks drinks like a chai tea latte that will pair perfectly with your treat, just like Santa's milk and cookies.

9 Make Sure You Macaron For These Santa Treats Disney These Santa macarons are the cutest. They're almond macarons with hazelnut filling, available at BaseLine Tap House and Oasis Canteen. You'll want to make a run for (or shall I say, macaron for) these delights that come in packages of five. They're perfect for sharing, but if you want them all for yourself, I won't judge you.