It's the time of year where I stuff my face with all sorts of delicious holiday goodies like candy canes, peppermint bark, and eggnog. I know we haven't even hit Thanksgiving yet, but I'm already drooling over these festive holiday churros from Disney. The fried dough desserts feature some of the most delicious flavors of the season like Peppermint and Sugarplum Candy for a magical treat. Here's what you need to know about Disney's holiday churros.

The most wonderful time of the year is finally here. That's why Disney has whipped up a big batch of new flavors for an absolutely dreamy and decadent taste of the holidays. Just one bite is enough to get you in the holiday spirit. First things first, you need to know where to get one of these delicious churros. There are several Disney parks around the world, but Disney's holiday churros are only available at the Disneyland Resort and the Disney California Adventure Park located in Anaheim, California, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

OK, so now that you know where you can feast on a holiday churro from Disney, it's time to decide what to order. There are 10 new flavors of holiday churros, according to the Disney Parks Blog. I'd be remiss not to make you aware of all of them, so here it goes.

Sour Apple Churro (you can add a side caramel sauce)

Churro with crushed pretzels and peppermint

Gingerbread Churro

Sugarplum Candy Churro

Peppermint Churro with crushed candy canes, and chocolate and vanilla icing

Gingersnap Churro with cream cheese dipping sauce

Pumpkin Spice Churro with cream cheese dipping sauce

Holiday Churro with red and green sugar

Courtesy of Disney Parks

Of all of the offerings, my favorite is the Peppermint Churro with crushed candy canes and chocolate and vanilla icing. I'm a sucker for anything that combines the flavors of chocolate and mint. But if I'm recommending one of these churros for Instagram, it's hands down going to be the Sugarplum Candy Churro. The Sugarplum Candy Churro is dusted with gorgeous purple sugar crystals, making this fried dessert a truly magical treat. If you take one picture during your journey to Disneyland, make sure it is of a Sugarplum Candy Churro.

Disneyland Park is also selling a Churro Sundae at The Golden Horseshoe restaurant. I know, I know. Churros and ice cream are the perfect pairing. Just wait until you find out what it is made of. The Churro Sundae is made with peppermint ice cream and a cajeta-filled churro garnished with chocolate brownie crumbles, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream, according to the Disney Parks Blog. Say no more.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

The park is also serving Churro Bites at the Hungry Bear restaurant. The deliciously fried churro bites come with a big scoop of eggnog gelato and is finished off with a drizzle of caramel sauce, according to the Disney Parks Blog. If you think this sounds heavenly, you're not wrong.

Disney's holiday churros are available for a limited time at Disneyland Park and Disneyland Resort in California. Stop by to get one for yourself before the holidays are over.