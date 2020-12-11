Get ready to sing a happy working song: On Thursday, Dec. 10, Disney announced Amy Adams is officially reprising her role as Giselle in a long-awaited Enchanted sequel titled Disenchanted. Unlike the original, this movie is set to forgo a theatrical release and premiere exclusively on Disney+. While you wait to catch up with Adams' character and the world of Andalasia, here's everything you need to know about Disenchanted, including the cast, premiere date, and trailer details:

In Disney's official announcement, the company tweeted, "Disenchanted, a sequel to the hit film Enchanted, will stream exclusively on @DisneyPlus. Amy Adams returns for more fantastical fun as Giselle!"

The 2007 film Enchanted told the story of Giselle, an animated princess-in-waiting who was tricked by an evil queen and transported into the much more cynical world of modern-day New York City. After being taken in by divorce lawyer Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and his daughter Morgan (Rachel Covey), Giselle brought some much-needed magic to her new friends' lives and — spoiler alert — ultimately left her prince (James Marsden) to be with Robert.

If the new movie's title is any indication, it seems that life hasn't been all sunshine and cartoon birds for Giselle since Enchanted ended. At least fans can still look forward to more catchy Disney musical numbers no matter what happens.

Here's everything we know so far about Disney's Disenchanted:

Disenchanted Cast

So far, Adams is the only confirmed cast member for the Enchanted sequel. Although it remains to be seen, it also seems like Patrick Dempsey would naturally return as Robert. Fingers crossed that fans will also see the return of James Marsden as Prince Edward, Idina Menzel as Nancy (Robert's fiancée who eventually married Edward instead), and Timothy Spall as evil henchman-turned-author Nathaniel.

Susan Sarandon's diabolical Queen Narissa was defeated on top of the Empire State Building at the end of Enchanted, but it would be pretty great to see her play the big bad again.

Disenchanted Premiere Date

Disenchanted doesn't have an official release date yet, but it's set to debut on Disney+ sometime in the future.

Disenchanted Trailer

Since Disney just announced the movie, no Disenchanted trailer is out just yet. However, watch this space for more updates about the sequel as they arrive.

In the meantime, get ready to find out what happens after happily ever after when Disenchanted premieres on Disney+.