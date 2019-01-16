I don't know about you, but during my 24 years of life on earth, I have never found a beverage that quenches my thirst quite like a classic can of ice cold Diet Coke, especially on a super hot, sweaty summer day. However, the company is releasing two new flavors as of January 2019, and both of them quite literally sound like they might taste like summer in a can. So, if you wish you were sipping a cool drink on a warm island during this frigid winter, Diet Coke's new Strawberry Guava and Blueberry Acai flavors just might help you with that. They're a tropical spin on the classic drink, and IMO, they sound like they'll taste super satisfying.

You may remember when Diet Coke launched a totally new flavor lineup (outside of the OG flavor, of course) last winter. According to Coca-Cola, though, the brand is adding even more fruity flavors to its Diet Coke offerings, and I am seriously so excited. In addition to the new 2018 flavors — Ginger Lime, Twisted Mango, Zesty Blood Orange, and Feisty Cherry — Diet Coke is introducing Strawberry Guava as well as Blueberry Acaiso uh, yum! Both of these gloriously fruity sips will officially become available in grocery stores nationwide mid or late January 2019 in the "modernized" 12 ounce cans, which can be purchased on their own or in eight-packs. They seriously sound right up my alley.

Based on its name and the photo of the can, the Strawberry Guava flavor looks like it will have a super fruity taste. It seems absolutely perfect for any sweet tooth and beach babe out there. TBH, I'm glad it's coming out this winter — it'll make me feel like I'm on a tropical vacation in the middle of winter.

Courtesy of Diet Coke

The Blueberry Acai flavor also looks incredibly refreshing. Blueberry and açaí are a literal power duo, which you likely know if you've ever had the two fruits in a smoothie, açaí bowl, or simply on their own. So, prepare to feel like you're sipping your troubles away. My body is oh-so ready.

Courtesy of Diet Coke

According to Diet Coke, the single 12-ounce cans of the new flavors will be sold in stores for 99 cents, and you can grab an eight-pack of either flavor for $3.99. As soon as they hit your local retailer this January, you'll be able to enjoy these sips whenever you'd like, since they are both new permanent offerings.

Wow, if you couldn't already tell, I seriously cannot wait for these to finally enter my life. I didn't know I needed these, but oh boy, I definitely do.

Last year, when the brand released its new flavors, Diet Coke also released a series of new commercials during the 2018 Super Bowl. One of them featured Aussie actress, Hayley Magnus, sipping a can of Diet Coke Mango. She can't explain the taste of her beverage, so she dances. Apparently, Magnus wasn't initially intended to have a spot in Diet Coke's Super Bowl commercial, but after ad-libbing and dancing in front of a yellow Los Angeles wall, she scored the part. It was pretty cute, so make sure to watch it on YouTube in the video, below.

Diet Coke on YouTube

Diet Coke has turned up its flavor game, like, 10 notches in the last year. The brand's new Strawberry Guava and Blueberry Acai flavors look undeniably magical, and between you and me, I'm counting on them to make my winter a little more tolerable this year. On your marks, get set... sip!