Taylor Swift always finds a way to hide easter eggs in her videos, so when she teamed up with Ryan Reynolds for a hilarious Match commercial, fans thought she did it again. This time, Swifties were convinced the singer hid a subtle reference to her current beef with Scooter Braun. It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, so you probably didn't even realize Taylor Swift may have shaded Scooter Braun in her Match commercial the first time you watched it. Pay attention, because the dig is brutal.

Reynolds' 90-second ad shows an unconventional love story of Satan (played by the actor himself) getting together with a woman named 2020. They really hit things off and go on several dates, including feeding each other hot peppers in an empty football stadium, working out together at an empty gym, and watching a movie side by side in an empty theater. At one point, they stop to take selfies next to a literal dumpster fire. While all this is happening, fans heard a snippet of Swift's new rendition of "Love Story." She re-recorded the song as an effort to gain back control of her music catalog after Braun purchased her old label Big Machine Label Group, along with her masters, in June 2019.

Including the "Love Story" teaser was an exciting moment for Swift, who celebrated the reveal on Twitter. "Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!!" Swift told fans.

Weeks after Braun sold Swift's masters to the equity firm Shamrock Holdings, fans are wondering if she reacted to the news through this Match commercial. At the 1:13 mark, fans caught a fallen scooter on the ground near the dumpster fire and obviously, fans thought it was a dig at Braun. Beside the scooter was the number six, which Swifties also took to represent the singer's six albums she's currently re-recording.

It's unclear whether Swift actually decided the detail or if it was Reynolds, but either way, fans' reactions to the scene was everything.

"taylor swift really put a fallen scooter and the number 6 next to the trash can. I love her so much," one fan tweeted.

"Ryan Reynolds having them put a scooter next to a dumpster while Taylor Swift plays into the background of the new Match commercial is my favorite part of 2020," another fan wrote.

Fans are so hyped to hear Swift's final re-recordings in the future.