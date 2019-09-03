The Season 3 finale of 13 Reasons Why left fans with a ton of pressing questions, and theories have been rampant regarding one major twist specifically. One of the most prominent fan theories makes a pretty convincing case on explaining that vague character ending. Spoiler alert: This post contains spoiler from the 13 Reasons Why Season 3 finale. Monty's sudden, off-screen death in the finale threw most fans for a total loop, but now fans of the show think they may have figured out what happened to him. Did Seth kill Monty in 13 Reasons Why? That's the new theory that the fandom is buzzing about, and honestly, it could make sense.

Monty's death is definitely the biggest mystery that viewers were left with at the end of 13 Reasons Why Season 3, since it feels like it kind of just happened out of nowhere and the circumstances go wholly unexplained. In the final episode, Ani mentions that she heard through the grapevine that Monty had been killed in prison shortly after his arrest for sexual assault, and she and the rest of the gang proceed to frame the now-dead Monty for Bryce's murder (which was actually committed by Alex). But we never find out who actually killed Monty, nor do we see his death on-screen. This has led some fans to buy into theories that Monty could still be alive, but another prominent theory is that Seth was the one to kill Monty... and the Liberty High kids may have even orchestrated the murder.

In case you don't remember Seth, he is the drug dealer boyfriend of Justin's mom who is violently abusive towards him, which ends up driving Justin out of his home. In Season 3, Seth returns to force Justin to sell drugs for him, but ends up getting arrested towards the end of the season. Suspiciously, Justin asked Seth to do him a favor in exchange for him returning to sell drugs for Seth, but Seth was arrested shortly after that.

A popular theory on Reddit guesses that Justin may have gotten Seth to kill Monty in prison so that the arrested jock could not defend himself when the group framed him for Bryce's murder. Honestly, Seth does seem like the prime suspect in who could have murdered Monty, since is the only character that we know was in jail at the same time as Monty. Plus, Monty's death definitely helps Justin, since it allows him, Ani, and the rest of the Liberty High kids to protect Clay and Alex.

While Seth may very well have been the one to kill Monty, there are some holes in the theory concerning Justin's potential involvement. Firstly, Justin had previously revealed that the favor he asked of Seth was to get rid of the dealer that Justin met up with on homecoming night, so that he could come forward as an alibi for Clay. Plus, Justin could not have known about the plan to pin Bryce's murder on Monty prior to Seth being arrested. On top of all that, as another Reddit user pointed out, there is really no benefit for Seth in murdering Monty, and he definitely would not just follow Justin's orders without getting something in return.

Even so, Seth does seem like a very convincing choice for Monty's murderer, whether Justin was involved in orchestrating the kill or not. Fans will just have to wait until Season 4 to find out if this proves true or not.