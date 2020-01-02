I hate to burst your bubble if you're a diehard fan of his, but a new song by his pop star ex has lots of people wondering if Niall Horan cheated on Hailee Steinfeld. Steinfeld released the shadily-titled song "Wrong Direction" on Jan. 1 and it's chock-full of scandalous lyrics that allude to her having been cheated on. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Horan and Steinfeld for comment on whether Horan cheated and if the song is about him and did not hear back in time for publication.)

Steinfeld starts the song off by talking about how she "let" a dude "hurt" her and noting that she "already knew" about something that was going down seemingly behind her back:

I don't hate you

No, I couldn't if I wanted to

I just hate all the hurt that you put me through

And that I blame myself for letting you

Did you know I already knew?

So, what could it have been that she already knew? Well, the next verse sure makes it seem like it was related to infidelity:

Couldn't even see you through the smoke

Lookin' back, I probably should have known

But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin' alone

Oh, she also takes a huge jab at the person she's referring to with this verse:

On my tip-toes

But I still couldn't reach your ego

Guess I was crazy to give you my body, my mind

Don't know what I was thinkin' 'til now

Everyone thinks that you're somebody else

You even convinced yourself

And then there's the line that has many thinking that, even though she never mentions him by name, the song was a direct jab at former One Direction member Horan:

And it's so gut-wrenchin' (Ooh, ooh)

Fallin' in the wrong direction (Ooh, ooh)

Hailee Steinfeld on YouTube

Some fans are legit convinced the song is about Horan cheating:

Obvi there were some diehard Horan stans who were quick to jump to their man's rescue:

Of course, Steinfeld, herself still hasn't even said anything about who the song is about and, until she does, none of us will really know the truth. In the meantime, I recommend we all stop dwelling on what went down within this couple's relationship and just enjoy the song for the jam that it is.