Well, we all know who she's married to now, but did Meghan Markle date Matt Cardle back in her single days? Well, back when Markle was starring on Suits, she reportedly happened to notice that singer Matt Cardle followed her on Instagram back in 2015. Yahoo! claims that Markle, who was reportedly a fan of the The X Factor champ, reportedly followed him back immediately and slid into his DMs shortly after. Yep, that's right. The now Duchess of Sussex was once reportedly sliding into hot dudes' DMs. Stars — they're just like us! (Elite Daily has reached out to reps for both Markle and Cardle for comment and did not hear back in time for publication.)

But, again, Markle was actually a star in her own right. So she reportedly had a little more luck sliding into her crush's DM than, say, you or I might have had. According to a source who spoke to The Sun, the two actually wound up conversing and Markle reportedly went so far as to suggest an IRL hang.

“Matt followed Meghan initially in early 2015 because he thought she was a beautiful star from Suits," the source told The Sun. “But he was stunned when she followed him immediately back and started messaging him. She said she was a big fan of his work."

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Needless to say, Cardle was reportedly pretty pumped to find that his celeb crush also had a bit of a crush on him. "Matt couldn’t believe a Hollywood star like Meghan would even know who he was so he was very flattered and they chatted a little bit online before she suggested meeting up," the source continued.

So, how did the story end?! Well, as if she wasn't already the most relatable royal ever, Markle got ghosted. "He met his girlfriend and knew it wasn’t appropriate to keep talking to Meghan so he ended up ghosting her," the source told The Sun of what happened after Markle asked him out.

“It felt like there could have been a connection but the timing was wrong," the source added. "He didn’t reply to her last message.”

Luckily, it appears as though both Cardle and Markle have managed to move on unscathed by the experience.

Yahoo! reports that 36-year-old Cardle is still in a serious relationship with the woman he reportedly ghosted Markle for, 28-year-old Amber Hernaman.

Markle, on the other hand, went on to be set up with her now-husband Prince Harry by a friend.

BBC News on YouTube

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 19, 2019. The royal family took to Twitter to congratulate the couple on the milestone on their official account. "Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Sussex a very happy wedding anniversary," they wrote on May 19, 2019. "Today marks one year since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle."

The newly married couple also welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, yeah, it's safe to say that Markle has moved on from reportedly being ghosted by Cardle.

And, hey, next time you get ghosted by your crush, just remember your Prince Harry could be waiting right around the corner!