Yes, they technically already got married legally back in September, they never had a wedding ceremony or reception. Have Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin called off their wedding? According to a recent update, it doesn't look like the nuptials are going to happen anytime soon.

After three (yes, three!) reported attempts at sending out different save the dates, Bieber and Baldwin have reportedly decided to pause on the wedding planning for while, according to People. But don't get it twisted. They're still reportedly planning on having a religious wedding ceremony with their friends and family at some point, but they're apparently not sure when that will be. Elite Daily has reached out to reps for Bieber and Baldwin for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.

“They will still have a wedding eventually, but this is not their focus right now,” a source close to Bieber told People. “They haven’t sent out any new save the dates. They will wait until Justin feels better and is excited about planning their wedding again.”

Bieber is reportedly seeking mental health care. “Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay,” the source tells People. “He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey’s sake. He is still confident that he will get there.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Luckily for Bieber, his wife is pretty much as supportive as it gets. “Hailey isn’t putting any pressure on him at all," People's source said. "She only wants him to focus on his mental health.”

In fact, of all the people close to the pop sensation, a second source tells People that Baldwin has been a rock for him. “There are so many people who love and care for him and are helping him deal with what he needs to deal with,” the source told People. “Hailey is definitely one of those people. She is there for him in a way that you wouldn’t expect from a newlywed. She understands him deeply, and is 100 percent ready to help him. He realizes how blessed he is to have her.”

Baldwin opened up about the struggles of their newlywed life in the interview for their March Vogue cover.

"It’s just that I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship. I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place," she told the publication. "But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him."

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the end of the day, what makes marriage beautiful is having someone truly be there for you through thick and thin. Congrats to these two for having found that in each other.