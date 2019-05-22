The seasons are changing, which means your daily skincare and beauty regimens likely are too. A higher SPF, neon-infused makeup looks, a lighter moisturizer — however you're going to switch up your routine, Dermstore's summer sale 2019 most likely includes a product or two that will help you do it. Through Tuesday, May 28, you can score up to 20% off on a slew of incredibly covetable products at dermstore.com, so don't wait to give your bathroom cabinets (and face!) a serious refresh.

All you have to do to get in on the savings is use the code SUMMER at checkout and the discounts will be applied automatically. Just make sure that the products you're adding to your cart are all part of the sale, which includes a specific list of participating brands. (You can see them all here.) Beautyblender, Dermalogica, GlamGlow, Josie Maran, Smashbox, Supergoop, Sunday Riley, Peter Thomas Roth, and more cult-favorites are all included in the sale, so start writing your beauty shopping list now. Because perusing the copious products the sale includes would take literally all day, I selected eight ace picks that anyone would want to add to their counter lineup — check them out below.

Stick It!

Supergoop!® Glow Stick Sunscreen SPF 50 $25 $20 | Dermstore Buy Now

SPF 50 protection in easy-to-carry stick form? Count me in! Formulated with Amazonian oils and a blend of fatty acids, this sunscreen also brightens and hydrates, making it a total triple threat.

Water Baby

Sunday Riley TIDAL Brightening Enzyme Water Cream $65 $52 | Dermstore Buy Now

Hyaluronic acid and tamarind extract combine in this lightweight, ultra hydrating moisturizer, which will help reduce the appearance of dark spots and help seriously brighten your complexion.

Tint Condition

RMS Beauty Pop Collection $44 $35.20 | Dermstore Buy Now

This palette of creamy lip and face tints is all you'll need to create a light and dewy look that's perfect for summertime. Featuring a bronzer, a luminizer, a balm, and two juicy tints, it's the perfect tool to ace a no makeup makeup look.

Gold Standard

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift and Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches $75 $60 | Dermstore Buy Now

If your under eyes are ever feeling puffy or dry, these gold patches work wonders. They're perfect for days when you're feeling generally dull or hungover — trust me.

Powder Protection

Paula's Choice On-the-Go Shielding Powder SPF 30 $29 $23.20 | Dermstore Buy Now

Combat oiliness and gain sun protection from this SPF 30 Shielding Powder! It's infused with nourishing ingredients including ceramides and vitamin A, so your skin will get conditioned while it's being protected.

Wipe Hype

Josie Maran Bear Naked Wipes $12 $9.60 | Dermstore Buy Now

If you're someone who enjoys camping music festivals, you know how imperative it is to bring face wipes to them. (Relying on festival bathrooms to be clean enough to wash your face in is a rookie mistake.) These ones by Josie Maran are gentle, conditioning, and effective — they'll get off whatever neon makeup you have on with ease.

Natural Instincts

Tarte Cosmetics Tartelette In Bloom Clay Palette $39 $31.20 | Dermstore Buy Now

I tend to go really natural with my makeup look during the summer so this palette of neutral shadows needs to be added to my beauty cabinet. Featuring 12 pans that range from matte to shimmery, it's all I'd need to create any look for day or night.

Lip Service

Burt's Bees Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment $8.99 $7.19 | Dermstore Buy Now

If your lips get sunburnt or you're a little dehydrated, your pout might turn flaky and start to peel. Combat dryness with this overnight intensive lip treatment, which is made from 100% natural ingredients.