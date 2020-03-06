Demi Lovato is proud of how far she's come and is happy to give credit where credit is due. On the heels of the highly-anticipated release of her new single "I Love Me," Lovato spoke out about one of her famous friends who helped her get through a rough patch in her life. Demi Lovato's quotes about Justin Bieber are so touching.

Lovato and Bieber reunited on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, March 6, and discussed the challenges they both faced after finding fame at a young age. After greeting each other with a hug and an exchange of "I love you," the friends got deep into conversation.

When Lovato asked Bieber if he has ever felt like he was destined to do something other than music, Bieber shared that he "tried to run away from the industry" for a while before realizing people are "meant" to pursue their calling, which, for him and Lovato, is entertaining. Bieber continued:

So when we run away from that, we become less happy. We feel like there's all these responsibilities and all these sort of things that become heavy for us. I think sometimes we've gotta run towards the pain rather than run away from it.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images;Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Going into detail about why he's chosen to show his more vulnerable side in his YouTube docu-series, Changes, Bieber explained:

I think the more mature you become, the more you understand that there's power in your weakness. When you're able to show that, it gives other people the confidence to say, 'You know what? I'm going through similar things myself' ... Having the confidence and being able to instill that confidence in young people that it's OK to have problems, you don't have to hide that.

Bieber's words resonated with Lovato, who has been open about her 2018 relapse, and she praised him for helping her navigate that dark time. Lovato said:

When I struggled last year, I know I looked at you as an inspiration because you've been through this and you've come out of the other side and I really just admire the man that you are today.

See Bieber and Lovato's sweet exchange below.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Lovato took a step back from music after a July 2018 drug overdose left her hospitalized, but has come back strong in 2020. Lovato's "I Love Me" was released on Friday and the powerful anthem was accompanied by an emotional music video in which she revisited major moments from her past that helped shape her into who she is today.

Bieber and Lovato's friendship is the kind of positivity the world needs.