Demi Lovato is having a triumphant return to the music scene this year. The singer-songwriter brought down the house with her emotional new song “Anyone” at the Grammys on Jan. 26 (the first time she has performed live in almost two years), and rumor has it she may drop a new album sometime in 2020. Lovato has overcome her fair share of personal challenges to get here, and she’s always been super raw and honest about her journey along the way. Now, Demi Lovato’s quote about coming out to her parents highlights the sweet and accepting relationship she has with her family.

Lovato spoke to Andy Cohen on the Radio Andy SiriusXM show on Jan. 30, remembering the moment she told her parents that she could see herself “ending up possibly with a woman.” The star said she didn’t “officially” tell them until 2017. “It was actually, like emotional, but really beautiful,” Lovato recalled. “After everything was done, I was like shaking and crying and I just felt overwhelmed.”

She revealed that her parents were extremely supportive and ultimately not too surprised by her announcement. “My dad was like, ‘Yeah, obviously,'” Lovato laughed. ““And I was like, ‘Oh, OK dad.'” She told Cohen that her song “Cool For The Summer” clued in her dad about her sexuality. “My mom was the one that I was like super nervous about, but she was just like, ‘I just want you to be happy,’” Lovato continued. “That was so beautiful and amazing, and like I said, I’m so grateful.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lovato told Cohen that for now, her future is still a total unknown. “I don’t know what my future looks like,” she noted. “I don’t know if I’m going to have kids this year or in ten years. I don’t know if I’m going to do it with a partner or without.” She does know that she hopes to have children sometime in the 2020s. In a Jan. 24 interview on New Music Daily With Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, Lovato said, "When I think of my future for the decade, I think at some point in this decade I want to start a family. That would be dope."

Lovato has previously spoken in general terms about her sexuality, telling Instyle in March 2018, “I’m very fluid, and I think love is love […] You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want.” She was last linked to Austin Wilson, but the couple split up in December 2019 after one month of dating. For now, her career and her happiness appear to be the primary focus.