Demi Lovato is open and honest about so many areas of her life, but she does tend to keep some things about her romantic relationships to herself to maintain a shred of privacy. Makes sense, yet, people still want to know: is Demi Lovato single?

Lovato, split with longtime boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in 2016, and explained during an ET interview in October 2017 that following their breakup, she needed a little time to find herself before going all-in on a relationship again.

Yeah, I think I found her, and I think I'm still finding her. And that's why I'm not diving into anything with anyone. I value my time by myself now, and I value my time with my friends. And I just have learned to really appreciate my me time and getting to know myself and learning to fall in love with myself before I fall in love with anyone else.

How refreshing, right?

Lovato later moved on from Valderrama to briefly date MMA fighter Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos, but they broke up in May 2017. After that, rumors swirled she and Lauren Abedini were dating after they were spotted holding hands at Disneyland in September 2017. That PDA sparked more speculation about her sexuality, which she quickly shot down at the time.

In response to a fan’s question about her sexuality, she tweeted, “Just because I'm refuse to label myself for the sake of a headline doesn't mean I'm not going to stand up for what I believe in. If you're that curious about my sexuality, watch my documentary. But I don't owe anybody anything.”

She reiterated this point in an interview with PrideSource.com in October 2017.

I just feel like everyone's always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is ... I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I'm passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music.

Lovato briefly stepped away from the spotlight following her drug overdose in July 2018, but she’s back, and still as real as ever about her personal life — even if she doesn’t reveal too much.

In November 2019, Lovato subtly confirmed her relationship with Austin Wilson, referring to him as her “heart” on Instagram.

The two amicably split in late December 2019, but Lovato encouraged her fans to be kind to her former flame. “Please don’t go after him,” she wrote on Instagram in December 2019 after news of their breakup made headlines. “He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos. Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers.”

In 2020, it seems like Lovato is focusing on her return to music and letting her love life fall into place naturally, and I don’t see any problem with that whatsoever.