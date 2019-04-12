In need of a new haircut that will keep you cool for the summer and is still extra chic? Well now you can take some major mane inspiration from Demi Lovato's new bob that she debuted on her Instagram stories on Thursday evening. Lovato's new hair transformation was done by celebrity hair stylist Amber Maynard Bolt of Beverly Hills' Nine Zero One Salon and it just so happens to be one of the star's chicest looks yet.

Before the chop, Lovato had been rocking extensions and growing her hair out, so her "before" locks were below-the-shoulder and colored a black and copper ombre. Well after Maynard Bolt worked her magic, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was left with a brownish-black, shoulder length, blunt bob.

The Master Stylist behind the look shared that Demi was looking for a fresh hair change prior to the chop. "Demi has been feeling great and wanted something to represent that," Maynard Bolt shared in a press release. "She's been wearing extensions and growing her hair out for a while, so this was a nice change-up while keeping her classic and beautiful."

Lovato then took to her Instagram stories to show off the new look. She first posted a "before" pic of her black and copper ombre locks with text that read "BEFORE. (This was without extensions, y'all! It got so long!)"

The singer was clearly feeling her new 'do as she then went on to post a few more Instagram stories showing off the cut. Her next post was an "After" shot of her pin-straight, blunt new cut and she tagged @alchemistamber and @ninezeroone.

Lovato then shared a quick video that gave her 71.3 million followers a look at all of the different angles of the new cut. And finally followed the video up with a pic of the front view of the cut that showed off the deep side part and ends that were curled under, along with the text "New hair, who dis?"

After the chop, Lovato's strands appear to be so much shinier, richer, and all around in much better shape — proving the amazing things a fresh new cut can do for your hair's health.

Lovato's new blunt bob isn't the only major hair transformation that Maynard Bolt has done for the singer in the past year. Remember the long blonde locks that we saw Lovato rock last summer? Maynard Bolt was also the mane master behind that change as well.

And while the singer is no stranger to changing up her look, this chic new 'do might just be my personal favorite so far. After all, we've seen her rock everything from teal waves, to long, waist-grazing black locks, to a dark lob with caramel highlights, with quite a few other memorable looks in between.

So if you're in need of a fresh new cut for the summer that is striking yet low maintenance, be sure to show your stylist a pic of Lovato's new look at your next hair appointment.