You know how sometimes you're at the gym with a friend, your partner, or a fitness instructor, and you just get so into the workout that you accidentally dislodge one of their teeth? No? Well, it happens, y'all. Demi Lovato knocked out her MMA trainer's tooth during a workout earlier this week, and not only did both of them live to tell the tale, they were in very good spirits about the whole thing. They each posted a video of the hilarious moment to Instagram, so I think it's safe to say that Lovato's trainer isn't too mad at her.

In fact, the 26-year-old performer's trainer, Jay Glazer, of the Los Angeles gym Unbreakable Performance, actually seemed pretty proud of Lovato. And what trainer wouldn't be with that kind of aim, not to mention that strength?!

In the Instagram video, which Lovato and Glazer both posted to their respective Instagram accounts, the mixed martial arts trainer rang a bell out and screamed to alert the rest of the gym, "Demi knocked a tooth out!" Meanwhile, Glazer held his tiny front tooth between this thumb and pointer finger, as if he was showing off a precious diamond.

The "Confident" singer seemed a little embarrassed in the video, or perhaps just surprised at her own strength, but she was smiling the whole time regardless. She gave Glazer a hug and apologized, to which the trainer responded with a big sweaty smile of his own. He joked, "She's not sorry! She's not sorry at all!"

Perhaps Lovato was a little proud of the bullseye tooth knockout? And perhaps Glazer was proud of his newly trained MMA fighter, too? Seems that way to me.

In Lovato's post on Instagram, she wrote,

Holy sh*t I literally knocked @jayglazer’s tooth out during training this morning - while he was wearing a mouth piece!!!! Hahahahaha sorry (not sorry) Jay!!! 😂😝👊🏼 So coach, when’s my first fight?! 😝 #unbreakableperformance

IMO, the wildest part of this entire story isn't even the fact that Lovato knocked Glazer's tooth out (while he was wearing a mouthpiece, no less). I have no way of knowing if this is really true, but in Glazer's Instagram post, the MMA trainer wrote that he wasn't too concerned about his missing chomper because — no joke — he said he put his tooth back in with "crazy glue." Um, is that even possible?!

Glazer cheekily captioned his Instagram post of the video:

@ddlovato sooooo sorry not sorry she knocked my tooth out today sparring WITH MY MOUTHPIECE IN!! Andddd yes then not-so-casually gloats about it. Ahhh the crazy sh*t that goes on inside our doors at @unbreakableperformance. Oh, and for those who are so concerned about the condition of my beautiful smile have no fear... I #crazyglued my tooth back in! Hey crazy glue call me, perfect campaign. Hahahahaha. See ya tomorrow D 🥊🤼‍♂️ #unbreakablebesides my teeth. #unbreakablefamily#fightlife#mma#gym

I hope he's joking, but it kind of doesn't seem like he is. I mean, MMA fighting is part of his career, so I assume he knows what he's doing. Perhaps he just doesn't have the time or patience for things like visiting the dentist's office? You do you, Jay.

While it's true that Lovato has experienced some challenges in her personal life over the last several months, it's awesome to see her having fun, smiling, exercising, and simply living, and enjoying, her life.

Plus, I have to say, the shirt she's wearing in the video seems pretty fitting: It says, "I am unbreakable motherf*cker." If there's one thing Demi Lovato is, it's definitely unbreakable.