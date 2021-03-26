Three days after releasing her incredibly vulnerable documentary Dancing With The Devil, Demi Lovato released a song of the same name. As it turns out, the song is equally as personal as the film. Demi Lovato's "Dancing With The Devil" lyrics are about her past with addiction.

On the day she released her new song, Lovato made it clear how much the track means to her. She took to Instagram with a message of gratitude for fans.

"#DancingWithTheDevil is out now including a special acoustic performance," she wrote. "It feels absolutely unreal having this out right now, I love you all so so much. Thank you for your support and love this week with the premiere of #DemiDWTD."

Lovato is also gearing up to release a full album titled Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over on April 2. In addition to the title track appearing on the album, fans are anticipating collaborations from Ariana Grande, Saweetie, and Noah Cyrus. But for Lovato, "Dancing With The Devil" remains the most introspective moment on the album. She told Entertainment Weekly why the anthem is so important to her.

"There's been so many times in my life where I've had to start over once again, whether I felt like I've hit rock bottom, or after a breakup. We can pull ourselves back up and keep fighting the good fight," she said.

You can listen to "Dancing With The Devil" below.

Catch the full lyrics for the song below.

[Intro]

Oh-woah

[Verse 1]

It's just a little red wine, I'll be fine

Not like I wanna do this every night

I've been good, don't I deserve it?

I think I earned it, feels like it's worth it

In my mind, mind

[Pre-Chorus]

Twisted reality, hopeless insanity

I told you I was okay but I was lying

[Chorus]

I was dancing with the devil

Out of control

Almost made it to heaven

It was closer than you know

Playing with the enemy

Gambling with my soul

It's so hard to say no

When you're dancing with the devil

Mmm, yeah, yeah

[Verse 2]

It's just a little white line, I'll be fine

But soon that little white line is a little glass pipe

Tin foil remedy, almost got the best of me

I keep prayin' I don't reach the end of my lifetime, mmm

[Pre-Chorus]

Twisted reality, hopeless insanity

I told you I was okay but I was lying

[Chorus]

I was dancing with the devil

Out of control

Almost made it to heaven

It was closer than you know

Playing with the enemy

Gambling with my soul

It's so hard to say no

When you're dancing with the devil

[Bridge]

Thought I knew my limit, yeah

I thought that I could quit it, yeah

I thought that I could walk away easily

But here I am, falling down on my knees

Prayin' for better days, to come and wash this pain away

Could you please forgive me?

Lord, I'm sorry for dancing with the devil

Oh, yeah, yeah

[Chorus]

Dancing with the devil

Out of control (Yeah)

Almost made it to heaven

It was closer than you know (Closer than you know)

Playing with the enemy (Oh)

Gambling with my soul (Woah, woah)

It's so hard to say no

When you're dancing with the devil