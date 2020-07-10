If you’re a massive Demi Lovato fan, I have some exciting news for you. To contribute to COVID-relief efforts and social justice initiatives, Lovato is auctioning off clothes from her own closet — and it doesn’t even have to cost you money. By registering to vote, signing petitions, sharing Black Lives Matter information, and donating to charities, you can gain “points” for the auction, giving you more of a chance to win your fave Lovato items.

“I am both heartbroken and inspired by recent events in our country, and I won’t be silent or stand still,” Lovato said in a video posted on Instagram. “Join me in taking action for racial justice, COVID-19 relief, and getting ready to vote, because we need change more than ever before.” The singer’s “Take Action With Demi Lovato” initiative works by fans accumulating points through different social actions provided on the website, so basically, the more you do, the more likely you are to win your favorite pieces. This initiative’s goal is to encourage fans to actively engage with other initiatives that work to end racial injustice, benefit those affected most by the coronavirus pandemic, and so much more.

“Please keep taking action for racial justice, COVID-19 relief, and let’s make sure we are ready to vote and ask our friends and family to do the same,” Lovato’s caption reads. “I am so stoked to announce that I’m partnering with Propeller to auction off a collection of items that have meant so much to me including ones that have been pulled directly from [my] closet and as well as some of my photography.” Propeller is an organization that uses influencers’ reach to promote different social causes. Alongside Lovato’s dreamy photography, you can also snag some of her iconic looks, like her black bodysuit from the Future Now Tour or her thigh-high purple boots from her Sorry Not Sorry music video.

The auction is running through July 4 to August 14, so you have plenty of time to rack up some points. There is no better way to shop than by promoting the causes you care about, while potentially having access to your fave singer’s iconic pieces. Winners will be drawn randomly at the end of every auction, which occurs about a month after the piece is posted, and new items will be added every Tuesday. So, get to signing petitions and donating, if you can, and check out all the items up for auction here.