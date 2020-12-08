Demi Lovato is embracing the holiday season with a style that is so uniquely her own. After a year that has been anything but normal, Demi Lovato's 2020 Christmas decorations show that life is what you make it. If you're looking for some inspiration on out-of-this-world decor, you can look to Lovato who has paved the way for untraditional decorations.

Lovato, like millions of people around the world, has dealt with a lot of emotions this year. From learning to live safely amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, to sharing her voice on tough subjects like the Black Lives Matter movement and 2020 presidential election (not to mention her public breakup with ex-fiancé Max Ehrich), Lovato has had a truly trying year. That's why when it came to getting festive for the holiday season, Lovato threw any rules of "traditional" decor out the window and opted to decorate in whatever way made her heart happy — and fans are so glad she did.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Lovato showed off her metallic statues and table top decor that was unlike anything you'd see in the holiday section at your local supermarket. Take a look at her decor below!

Pink, Orange, & Red... Oh My!

With the help of Argyle Design Company, Lovato went for a pink tree with butterflies and mushrooms all over instead of ornaments. "Best tree everrr," she captioned a post, explaining that an unconventional year called for an unconventional tree.

A Celebratory Centerpiece

Lovato added some classic wintergreens to her table scape, but continued on with the metallic mushroom theme as well.

Nutcracker Cuties

Two little nutcrackers are surrounded by some subtle holiday decor of white beads to add a classic finishing touch to her otherwise off-kilter decor.