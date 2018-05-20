There was no shortage of wow-worthy attire ambling about the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, but Demi Lovato's 2018 Billboard Music Awards look proves she's a long lost Cheetah Girl. The songstress looked fierce in a flowy cheetah print gown, complete with a matching empire waist belt and statement-making bell sleeves. The 25-year-old accessorized with massive gold hoop earrings, a gold ring, and black peep-toe pumps. Needless to say, the woman looked like one of the most #confident stars on the carpet (and her stance proves she probably was).

As for her beauty look, Lovato kept things similarly fierce with mile-high lashes, shimmery gold eyeshadow, and a cheek combo of golden-hued highlighter and a healthy dose of matte bronzer. The singer's lips were painted in a neutral beige tone with a super-subtle sheen. As for her hair, Lovato's jet black tresses were slicked back into a perfectly executed rendition of the wet hair look.

Take a peek at Lovato's Instagram feed, and you'll notice that she's been lounging in leggings more than she's been dressing to the nines as of late — a phase which has had me missing her glam red carpet looks (though I'm so here for the athleiseure, too!). Most recently, the raven-haired beauty was notably absent from the 2018 Met Gala, which she confirmed was a result of a foot fracture from falling down the stairs (ouch!). I was happy to see the actress back on her feet — so to speak, and quite literally — without a crutch or foot brace in sight at this year's Billboard Awards. (Kudos to her for strutting around in heels!)

What makes me happiest, however, is the impending diva duet she's slated to sing with Christina Aguilera tonight. As performers tend to do, I'm sure Lovato will slip into an entirely different look from her red carpet dress (though, honestly, I could ogle at the cheetah gown all night).

David Becker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lovato's 2018 BBMA red carpet vibes are a far cry from the last ensemble she wore to the Billboard Music Awards, which she attended in 2016. That year, the "Cool For The Summer" singer looked, well, cool, in a punk-meets-lingerie pantsuit. Her onyx hair and classic smokey eye made for a the modern monochromatic look.

The 25-year-old is nominated for three Billboard Music Award categories this year; Top Social Artist, Top Dance/Electronic Song ("No Promises), and Top Female Artist.