Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande are dancing up a storm, with the devil that is. The pop music queens teamed up for a new song, and fans are losing it over the long-awaited collab. Lovato's song with Grande appears on her seventh studio album Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over, and it's pop music perfection from start to finish. Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande's "Met Him Last Night" lyrics will have you learning every word in no time.

Lovato's new album shares a title with her recently released documentary, and both are examples of her bravery and vulnerability in sharing her tumultuous past. The Dancing With The Devil documentary was released on March 23, and covered a number of topics including her near-fatal overdose in 2018 and a past sexual assault.

So when Dancing With The Devil the album hit streaming services, it was no surprise each song was equally as emotional. Fans were thrilled to see Lovato enlist Grande for help on "Met Him Last Night," which the singers promoted for weeks ahead the album release. On March 22, Lovato shared the official artwork for the song, featuring purple imagery with butterflies, and tagged Grande in the post.

Grande was clearly excited about the collab as well, responding to the post with nearly two dozen exclamation points. She joined a slew of other guest artists on Lovato's album including Saweetie, Noah Cyrus, and singer-songwriter Sam Fischer.

The song definitely lived up to fans' expectations. Lovatics praised the relatable nature of the song, written about toxic love and finding your way out of it.

You can listen to "Met Him Last Night" below.

And catch the full lyrics to "Met Him Last Night" here:

[Verse 1: Demi Lovato]

Late at night, I'm sippin' as you pass me by

Red or white, you pour another, say "It's fine"

[Pre-Chorus: Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande]

I don't believe in you (I, I don't believe)

'Cause I know just how you do (I, I see right through)

[Chorus: Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Both]

I've seen the devil, yeah, I met him last night

Had conversation, yeah, I think he's alright

Seemed kinda funny, yeah, he's kinda my type (Yeah, he kinda my type)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I've seen the devil, yeah, I met him last night

One conversation, now he's spendin' the night

I think I Iove him, though I know it ain't right

[Verse 2: Ariana Grande]

You got mе fucked up, I won't let this happen again

This thе last time, you won't take advantage of my innocence

[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande]

I don't believe in you (I, I don't believe)

Disguised, but I see right through (I, I see right through)

[Chorus: Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Both]

I've seen the devil, yeah, I met him last night

Had conversation, yeah, I think he's alright

Seemed kinda funny, yeah, he's kinda my type

(Yeah, he's kinda my type)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I've seen the devil, yeah, I met him last night

One conversation, now he's spendin' the night

I think I Iove him, though I know it ain't right

(No, no, it ain't right, yeah)

[Verse 3: Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Both]

How could I ever believe him?

The one that could be so deceivin'

Boy, you were my only vice, I never feel this way

Won't hold me no hostage, I'm leavin'

Boy, you just gave me a reason

No, I never thought I'd be the one

No, I never thought I'd be the one to fall

Watch me bounce before I give you my all

So, I promise tonight is the last call

[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande]

I don't believe in you (I, I don't believe)

Disguised, but I see right through (I, I seen right through)

[Chorus: Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Both]

I've seen the devil, yeah, I met him last night

Had conversation, yeah, I think he's alright

Seemed kinda funny, yeah, he's kinda my type

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I've seen the devil, yeah, I met him last night

One conversation, now he's spendin' the night

I think I Iove him, though I know it ain't right

(Ain't right, ain't right, ain't right) No

[Outro: Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Both]

Mmm, mmm (Oh, whoa)

Mmm, mmm

Mmm, mmm

Oh, hey, hey