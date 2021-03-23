If you've got an hour to spare, you better watch YouTube's newest docuseries Dancing With The Devil, which premiered on Tuesday, March 22, because it shows Demi Lovato getting more honest than ever. The docuseries goes into detail about the star's July 2018 overdose, from the moment she relapsed after six years of sobriety to her friends and family reacting to the shocking news of her hospitalization, so it takes viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions. These tweets about Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil premiere show fans are shocked over everything they learned so far. (CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses eating disorders and substance abuse.)

Ahead of the premiere, Lovato appeared on CBS Sunday Morning to share her thoughts about the series. "I feel more joy in my life than I've ever felt because I'm not quieting or diminishing any part of myself," the singer revealed. "I think that my whole life, I was the horse that everyone was leading to the well, and they couldn't make me drink the water from the well. It wasn't until this past year that I was able to taste the freedom of the water in the well, because I finally was ready to drink it."

During the first two episodes, Lovato said she wasn't really able to reflect on the events surrounding her overdose until quarantine. Since she hasn't shared details about exactly what had happened, she felt now was as good as time as ever to get honest with fans.

She certainly didn't hold anything back in her docuseries. The first two episodes premiered on Tuesday, March 23, and after watching them back to back, fans learned 2018 was a rough year for her in several ways. At the time, she was filming another documentary, and while she appeared to be all smiles on camera, behind the scenes she was secretly doing drugs and relapsing in her eating disorder. When Lovato went on a trip to Bali in May 2018, she realized she had become "physically dependent" on heroine.

The star unfortunately overdosed in July 2018, and the incident caused her to experience three strokes and a heart attack, which resulted in brain damage. She also experienced pneumonia, multiple organ failure, and vision loss. "I'm really lucky to be alive," she said.

Watching the docuseries made fans so emotional.

Whether you're a fan of Lovato's or not, Dancing With The Devil is a must-watch docuseries.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).

If you or someone you know has an eating disorder and needs help, call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 1-800-931-2237, text 741741, or chat online with a Helpline volunteer here.