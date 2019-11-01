One of the highlights of Bachelor in Paradise this season was Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty's whirlwind romance. After Haggerty showed up on the beach to surprise Burnett, they were basically inseparable, and their engagement was arguably the most emotional moment on the franchise this year. During their time together, these two showed the world that there's true strength in embracing who you are. But now that their split has been officially announced, it’s time to take a look at Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty’s zodiac signs to try to understand why they went their separate ways.

ICYMI, Burnett and Haggerty both took to Instagram on Oct. 31 to post lengthy matching captions about their decision to split up. And when paired with sweet photos from their relationship, the words were honestly devastating. “What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another,” the captions read. “Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship. We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually.”

Burnett and Haggerty went on to thank everyone who has been supportive of their relationship, and to encourage others to be confident in who they are. While this breakup news is sad, it isn’t all that surprising — Burnett and Haggerty have been suspiciously absent from each other’s social media feeds for a few weeks now. While fans will never truly know why they broke up, a deep dive into their star signs provides some insight into what could have gone wrong. And admittedly, their split is beginning to make more sense.

From the beginning, Burnett and Haggerty were an unexpected match. Burnett is a Pisces born on Feb. 21, a water sign based deeply in emotional intimacy and creativity. Haggerty is a Sagittarius born on Dec. 4, a fire sign known to be headstrong, adventurous, and independent. Both Pisces and Sagittarius are mutable signs, meaning they’re easily adaptable and open to different perspectives — which serves them both well in a relationship. But their vastly different personalities can make it difficult for these two signs to mesh.

When paired together romantically, Pisceans and Sagittarians get swept up in a rush of love and excitement. They’re both extremely imaginative, so it’s easy for them to picture what their lives could be like together, even years down the line. Both signs are ruled by Jupiter, a planet that signifies hope, luck, and optimism… so it’s really no wonder that Burnett and Haggerty’s relationship began as such a fairytale. When these two signs first fall in love, it can seem like everything in life is falling into place.

The issue arises when those all-consuming feelings start to fade. Pisces-Sagittarius relationships can have difficulty building trust because both partners are so flexible and indecisive. They both struggle to stay grounded, so if they don’t work hard to build structure into their relationship, frustrations can easily arise. Both members of this duo are extremely busy, floating from one project to the next — and in all this commotion, they might forget to prioritize their relationship.

In an Oct. 9 interview with Us Weekly, Burnett hinted that she and Haggerty were juggling a lot of responsibilities at once. “We both have so much going on right now,” she said. “She’s in Florida, I’m in New York, but we do spend time together. Just because we don’t broadcast it doesn’t mean that we’re not together.” At the time, it sounded like they were both just busy — but in hindsight, it might explain why the relationship wasn’t working out.

Whatever happens, it seems like Burnett and Haggerty are ending things as maturely as they possibly can. After they both posted about the breakup, Haggerty shared a photo from their engagement on her Instagram story, writing, “You will always have a piece of my heart.” Burnett reposted the photo and wrote “Same” with a heart emoji. And even though the breakup wasn’t what fans had hoped for, this couple still shines as the first same-sex relationship to be featured prominently on the Bachelor franchise. That will always be inspiring and significant.