She may not have joined the Jersey Shore gang for Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's wedding, but Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola just reunited with the ladies of the cast for a special reason. After Jersey Shore: Family Vacation tracked the early days of cast member Deena Cortese's pregnancy, Sammi joined the show's women IRL to celebrate Deena's baby shower. We don't know if MTV cameras were there to document the moment, but Deena's baby shower finally brought us the Sammi Sweetheart reunion we've always wanted.

While the Situation and longtime love Lauren Pesce tied the knot in New Jersey on Nov. 2, Sammi's name was not included among a list of reported Jersey Shore guests. Her supposed no-show wasn't that much of a surprise, seeing as Mike confirmed that his wedding would be filmed for a MTV special and Sammi originally opted out of the reboot series because of the "potentially toxic situations" of being on camera again. Plus, we don't know how well Sammi and Mike have kept in touch, and maybe they're just not close enough for her to have been invited. If there are any hard feelings between the two, it appears that they've kept any drama away from the public.

However, there's clearly no bad blood between Sammi and the women of Jersey Shore. Only a day after the wedding, she reunited with former cast members Deena, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "Jwoww" Farley, and Angelina Pivarnick for Deena's baby shower. PEOPLE reports that it was the first time since Deena's 2017 wedding to Christopher Buckner that Sammi was with the rest of the women. Expecting a baby boy named CJ in December, Deena appeared in the middle of several group photos that the women posted on social media. Snooki's photo caption was particularly loving, saying:

DEENER’S baby shower for CJ! Can’t wait to meet another addition to our family. Love these ladies so much!!!!!!

Jenni and Deena included the same group photo on their Instagram pages, while reinstated cast member Angelina posted several snapshots, captioning one with "#alltogetherfinally." Perhaps most surprisingly, Sammi uploaded three different photos from the party. Alongside a picture of herself and Deena, she wrote:

Such a great day celebrating my girl @deenanicolemtv & @cbuckner_ ! Can’t wait to meet this new munchkin!

Although there's probably no chance of Sammi popping up on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, these pictures definitely make me wish that MTV blesses us with a tiny scene of this baby shower reunion and an update on what she's been doing. Sammi has been nothing but a classy lady when it comes to the way the show has handled her absence, but we all want to know what she really thinks about that life-sized Sammi doll, right?

Nearing the end of her pregnancy, Deena will join Jenni, Snooki, and co-stars Pauly DelVecchio and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro as the parents within the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast. Both Jwoww and Snooki's daughters attended the baby shower with the women, and I can't think of a better way to welcome another Jersey Shore baby to the show's next generation. Will Sammi subtly join the group when they take Baby CJ down to the shore for the first time?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.