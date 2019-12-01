The tides are turning in your career, and everything you've been working so hard for is about to start making so much sense. As of Dec. 2, Jupiter — planet of growth and expansion — enters hardworking and disciplined Capricorn, bringing so much focus and determination to your goals. This energy is here to help you grow up, take matters into your own hands, and become your own boss. It makes so much sense that December 2019 will be the best career month for these zodiac signs — Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Capricorn — and it all comes down to their willingness to take advantage of the opportunities that come their way.

With Mars (planet of ambition and drive) revving the engine in strategic, intelligent, and passionate Scorpio, the cosmos are practically begging you to take the bull by the horns and fight for what you desire. With Mercury finally moving direct and out of the post-retrograde shadow, you can expect communication to run more smoothly and for plans to develop with ease. When Jupiter forms a trine to radical and innovative Uranus, you can expect your ideas to rapidly expand and gain steam. Obstacles that fall in your path are only there to strengthen your ability to overcome them, and to point you in a direction you may never have expected.

Despite all these positive astrological influences on your career, it's impossible to truly know what's coming next. A solar eclipse in Capricorn takes place on Dec. 26, which launches you into the next chapter, regardless of whether you're ready. But chances are high that if your sun or rising falls under Scorpio, Sagittarius, or Capricorn, December will be quite the proactive month.

Scorpio: No One Can Stop You From Achieving Your Goals

December is going to be a ridiculously energizing month for you, so go after what you want and let nothing stand in your way. Your ruling planet, Mars, is in your first house of the self, lighting a fire in your heart and filling you to the brim with passion. It's as if the floodgates have opened and you're feeling inspired and motivated to achieve your goals. If there's one thing you can be sure of, this transit will be nothing short of eventful. Laying back and procrastinating will be the last thing you want to do.

Sagittarius: You're In A Position To Transform Your Finances

If you've been dreaming about increasing your income and surrounding yourself with luxury, December is the month to start making plans for your financial future. Jupiter will infuse your second house of money and possessions with so much positive energy, showing you how to earn more and solidify your foundation. Since December is also Sagittarius season, you're feeling confident about who you are and what you stand for. Let abundance be your guiding light, and trust you have all you need and more.

Capricorn: Your Destiny Is Revealing Itself, So Follow Your Dreams

You're growing in every aspect of your life now that Jupiter has entered your first house of the self. It's time to get in touch with who you are, not the person you believe you need to be. Let go of whatever is holding you back from becoming your most authentic self and from sharing that authenticity with the world. Something beautiful is taking shape and you may be shoved onto an unexpected path. A transformative solar eclipse will also take place in your first house later in the month, but by that time, you'll be certain the path you're on is the right one.