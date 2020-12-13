Astrology is made up of so many different shades and colors that it's impossible to label anything as merely black or white. One transit in astrology could feel beyond amazing and enjoyable for one person; for another, it could feel like the end of the world. Because each person has their own birth chart, they essentially contain a microcosm of a universe within them. As the cosmos move across the zodiac, they impact each birth chart differently, encouraging each and every one of us to react in their own special way. If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 14, 2020, fear not. It may sound bad, but truthfully, it's only the tip of the iceberg. But no matter how you slice it, if your sun or rising happens to be in Gemini, Virgo, or Pisces, this week is a pretty big deal for you.

For starters, there's a solar eclipse in Sagittarius that's slated to take place on Dec. 14, acting as the last eclipse of the eclipse season you're currently dealing with. If you're a mutable sign (especially if you're a mutable sign within the degrees of 18 to 28), this solar eclipse could leave a pretty startling impact on you. After all, in astrology, an eclipse is more than just a spectacular event in the sky; it's a moment that signifies dramatic change; the type of change that feels like the last thing you expected to happen, and yet deep down, you know it makes complete sense.

Take your time as you come to terms with these changes. In fact, you'll get a better understanding of why these changes took place six months from now, when the next set of lunar and solar eclipses take place. But for now, here's what these zodiac signs can expect:

Gemini: You're Embracing Relationship Shifts In A Major Way

No matter how much you love someone or feel energetically committed to someone, they can't remain the same for long. Over time, relationships evolve as the people within them evolve. This week, you may be faced with the fact that your relationships are changing, even if you wish they wouldn't. Think about the relationships in your life and how you function in them. Are you truly getting what you need out of them? Do you feel like they're supporting you and giving you space to grow? Trust in this next chapter, because you're readying yourself for better relationships.

Virgo: Your Comfort Zone Is Morphing Into Something New

This week, you may be grappling with the fact that your personal life is changing big time. Perhaps you're moving to a new city, welcoming a new family member, or saying goodbye to family so that you can set off for something new. You may feel like your heart is wrenching as you embrace these changes, because you're really being put out in the open. The shields that once guarded you are coming down so you can explore this new reality. Give yourself all the love, compassion, and nurturing that you need to get through it.

Pisces: You're Stepping Up To The Plate And Taking Control

You're approaching a make-it-or-break-it moment. In fact, a career opportunity might land in your lap; an opportunity that might change everything, but you'd be a fool not to take it. However, this opportunity might also double as a mistake or a failure, leaving you feeling discouraged. Have faith, because you're actually gaining so much experience and strength from this experience and you're ready for what comes next. In fact, it's far more exciting than what you had in mind before.