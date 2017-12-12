“Dear Alabama” Tweets Are Showing How Worried People Are About This Senate Race

All eyes are on Alabama on Dec. 12, as the state is set to vote on who will claim Alabama's empty Senate seat in Washington in a controversial special election between scandal-plagued Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones. So naturally everyone is paying attention as the ballots come in, and making their voices heard — especially on social media. And the "Dear Alabama" tweets that have taken over Twitter on election day show just how worried the people are about the state's Senate race.

How worried is everyone about the results of the Alabama Senate race? Very, very worried — and for good reason. Both the Senate and the House of Representatives are controlled by the GOP, but the GOP only has a slim majority of 52-48 in the Senate (counting the two Independents who caucus with the Democrats) If Moore wins the seat it maintains the edge that the GOP and their agenda currently have in Washington. But if Democrat Doug Jones wins, it will narrow the Republican majority by a crucial vote, and make it that much harder for them to pass their legislation.

Two issues that will be at stake with the result of this vote are tax reform and health care, both high priorities for Republicans. The GOP's Senate tax bill is controversial for a number of reasons, including its projected effect on lower-income and middle-class Americans. And then there are the GOP's attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA), aka Obamacare, including by using the tax bill to repeal the ACA's individual mandate. This action could leave as many as 13 million Americans without health insurance, which could happen over the span of the next 10 years.

There's also the fact that Moore has been accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, the youngest of whom was just 14 years old at the time when she claims the misconduct occurred. Roy Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations. However, Moore still has party support despite the allegations — President Trump has endorsed him and the Republican National Committee has continued to fund his campaign.

So basically there's a lot of reasons to be watching this race closely. And Twitter is making their two cents heard, posting "Dear Alabama" messages to the state's electorate that are blowing up ahead of the Dec. 12 vote.

And for the most part, the tweets display serious concern for the the fate of this election.

Many of them address issues like the accusations against Moore, health care issues, and tax reform.

Dear Alabama, Remember the best of yourselves. You've done it before. Selma marches. Montgomery bus boycott. Birmingham bombing activists. Tuskegee airmen fighting for this country. Rise again. Polls open until 7pm. For complaints or questions: @lawyerscomm 866-OUR-VOTE. https://t.co/CjMxnSnDCR — (@ava) #

Dear Alabama, Roy Moore said getting rid of all the Amendments after the 10th would "eliminate many problems." The 15th gave the right to vote to African Americans. The 19th gave the right to vote to women. Today, vote against the man who would take away your right to do so. — (@pappiness) #

Dear Alabama, Your voice matters. Let the world hear it. — (@theellenshow) #

Dear Alabama, Please don't elect a child molester to the US Senate. Sincerely, Basic Humanity — (@eugenegu) #

Dear Alabama, Plan to vote for Roy Moore? Here's 3 reasons it could hurt you financially: 1. 183K Alabamians will lose healthcare 2. Make under $75K? Moore/GOP will shift tax burden from billionaires/corporations to you 3. Businesses could go elsewhere to avoid controversy — (@adamcbest) #

Dear Alabama, We're counting on you today. Please vote! If you have any issues or questions, dial the Doug Jones voter hotline at 1-800-682-2793. #GOTV4Doug #RightSideOfHistory #VoteDec12 — (@womensmarch) #

Dear Alabama, All you have to do is vote for the guy who didn't molest children. It's not like he's black or a woman, so it should literally the easiest decision you ever make. — (@ohnoshetwitnt) #

Dear Alabama, Doug Jones will never be the deciding vote on whether abortion is legal or not. He could be the deciding vote on whether or not you keep your Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. — (@nevertrumptexan) #

Dear Alabama, I am a #cancer survivor & live w/#Lupus #DougJones is a healthcare advocate: 💪 #ACA 💪 #CHIP 💪 #WomensHealth Please #VoteDougJones for my health & yours! #RightSideOfHistory — (@morethanmysle) #

Dear Alabama: If you think lesbians holding hands on a Starbucks coffee cup is America's worst problem right now, then definitely vote for Roy Moore. #ALSen — (@thistallawkgirl) #

Dear Alabama" Please make me and the rest of the country proud tonight. You have a tainted history, but there are great people who live there and they deserve to not be represented the dark heart of Alabama, @MooreSenate. There are a few hours left, please go vote #ALSen — (@therealpdaig) #

If Twitter is a metric to count by, the country is clearly concerned about the possible result of this special election and want to make their voices heard — even if they are not voting in Alabama today. By the afternoon the race was super tight, with Moore polling ahead of Jones by just a couple of points, according to statistics from RealClearPolitics. This election is very much up in the air, which is why these pleas from concerned Americans that want a better fate for the nation are taking off.

But there's also clearly concern (as evidenced by the "Dear Alabama" tweets) that Americans are willing to overlook serious accusations just because the GOP needs that legislative edge in the Senate. According to a CNN exit poll, 55% of Alabama's population do not consider Moore's sexual misconduct allegations a strong factor in their decision-making process.

Needless to say this election and its results will have a major effect outside of Alabama. The nation will have their eyes are ears peeled for updates from the polls well into the night.