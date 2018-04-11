Dean's Quotes About Lesley After Their Breakup Will Crush 'Bachelor' Fans
It's been almost a week since Bachelor Winter Games stars Lesley Murphy and Dean Unglert announced their split on Friday, April 6, and the former couple is finally spilling the tea about what went wrong in their short-lived relationship. On a new episode of his podcast, Help! I Suck At Dating (an apt title), the former Bachelorette contestant addressed the breakup directly for the first time, and what he had to say is soul-crushing. Dean's quotes about Lesley after their breakup will leave fans of the cute couple — and just love in general — sobbing, so get ready to break out the tissues, Bachelor Nation.
Over the weekend, both Dean and Lesley posted cryptic Instagrams about being "ready" to find love and why knowing yourself is the first important step in having a successful relationship. Neither Bachelor Winter Games star addressed the other directly, but it was pretty clear that the posts were about their relationship and subsequent breakup. From the captions, many speculated that Dean and Lesley were on totally separate pages when it came to their relationship, and that ultimately, the breakup was caused by the fact that they're just in very different places in life (Lesley is a few years older and more established in her career than Dean).
Late Tuesday, Dean seemed to confirm fans' speculation in a podcast episode titled "What's In My Head." The reality star insisted that while he knows Lesley truly loved him, those feelings alone weren't enough to make the relationship work out:
Dean didn't explain the specific reasons why things didn't work out — what he means by "everything" — but he added that the experience has prompted him to become the best version of himself:
Is this really Dean we're talking about? The same guy who got involved in a sleazy love triangle in Bachelor in Paradise? As sad as their breakup is, Dean's transformation into a (seemingly) good guy is definitely a silver lining of this Bachelor relationship.
Later in the podcast, Dean acknowledged that he's hesitant about getting into a "good relationship" because he's never had a model relationship in his life:
Could Dean's past have prevented him from fully embracing his relationship with Lesley? The Bachelor Winter Games contestant said that he has "a crippling fear" of turning into his estranged father and that he hopes therapy will help him cope with these issues:
Wow. This is a level of openness fans have never seen from Dean, and it's so, so sweet. I genuinely hope that therapy helps Dean, because I would love to see him in a happy relationship that lasts.
If you weren't crying already, get ready to lose it: after Dean finished baring his soul, he talked about how great Lesley is and how happy she'll make someone one day:
Aww. Fingers crossed that these two find the happiness they're looking for!