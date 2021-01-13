Looks like you can change people after all. Need proof? Just check out Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes' new home in Las Vegas. Unglert deeply loved van life, but the Bachelor in Paradise alumni recently bought a house.

Unglert revealed they became homeowners during the Jan. 11 episode of his Help! I Suck At Dating podcast. The topic came up while Unglert and co-host Jared Haibon were chatting with guest Marquel Martin about his Las Vegas proposal. "Caelynn and I just bought a house out in Vegas," Unglert told Martin. "Hopefully you'll give us an inside line on some of the good spots out there."

To be fair, Miller-Keyes and Unglert already do share a house in Los Angeles as well. In fact, in true Bachelor Nation Alum fashion, Miller-Keyes took to Instagram on Dec. 30 to simultaneously announce they'd moved to their new Los Angeles home and also do some spon-con for the company that moved them. Alongside a picture of herself sitting amongst the boxes and some houseplants, she wrote:

Dean and I finally moved into our new house today! Thank you @northstarmoving for making this the easiest move ever! Now we have to figure out where to put all these plants..

According to Unglert, the pair won't be making the move to Las Vegas until April when their home is fully built. So, why are they moving there anyway? Well, ironically, they're moving to Sin City because they want to quiet things down a bit. "We know it's an older community, which I think is good," he explained. "We're not trying to be in the sinning part of the city, but yeah, we're excited."

Unglert was living out of his van when he first met Miller-Keyes in 2019. And he seemed to absolutely love his lifestyle! "I firmly believe moving out of my house in Venice, CA and into my van full time was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made," he wrote in a Feb. 2020 blog post entitled Home Is Where You Park The Van. The van did have a sentimental meaning for Unglert, who revealed his late mother was working on a book called Home Is Where You Park The Bus before she passed. The book was based on her personal experience as Unglert revealed he spent the ages from one to five living in a van alongside his family. “Sometimes I think about how maybe my yearning to move into a van was a way for me to somehow reconnect with my past," he wrote in the blog post.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

I'm glad he was able to honor his past and his mother in that way. And now I'm excited to see what the next chapter holds for him and Miller-Keyes!