Raise your wine glasses, Dead to Me fans, because Jen and Judy will officially be back for more of their twisted murder coverup. But there's some bad news as well. Although Netflix renewed Dead to Me for Season 3, the network also confirmed the upcoming season would be the show's last. So get ready for one last ride, because you know Dead to Me is going to go out with a bang.

On Monday, July 6, Netflix officially picked up Dead to Me for a third and final season. The renewal came two months after the dark dramedy's second season debuted. Netflix confirmed the third season pickup and the news of the show's ending with a tweet, and creator Liz Feldman provided a statement to TVLine expressing how much making the series has meant to her:

From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it’s been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration.

This Season 3 news is what Dead to Me fans have been desperately waiting for ever since watching the final moments of Season 2. The show's most recent season ended with a massive cliffhanger, as Steve's twin brother Ben (James Marsden) crashed his car into Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy's (Linda Cardellini) vehicle, and drove off before they could realize what had happened. Thankfully, the final scene confirmed both Jen and Judy survived the crash, but there have been tons of theories about how the accident will change things moving forward.

After the news broke, Applegate shared that the Dead to Me creative team felt one final season was the best way to complete Jen and Judy's story, and that filming would begin once studios can safely reopen.

There's no word yet on a premiere date or episode count for the third and final season, but if it's the same as the first two seasons, then Season 3 will likely consist of 10 episodes and premiere in May 2021.