There’s no question that Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have one of the best and most adorable marriages in Hollywood. But that marriage got off on a rather awkward foot. Shepard recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how he and Bell started their relationship and he basically admitted that he told her a few white lies to keep expectations low. Dax Shepard’s story about introducing himself to Kristen Bell is cute, but also a bit puzzling!

In an interview with ET during which Shepard was promoting his new TV show Bless This Mess, the actor opened up about what his thoughts were when he was first introduced to Bell. Apparently, he felt it necessary to tell some minor fibs about himself in order to keep Bell interested.

"I under promise, over deliver. So I’m a pretty bad scumbag, recovering addict, nice to meet you,” Shepard said of how he first introduced himself to Bell. "And it’s only gone up hill from there… She came to my house and she was like, ‘Oh, he has running water. I didn’t expect that. Oh, he cleans up his house, this is a nice surprise.’ Everything was a revelation."

So, basically he lied about how orderly his life was to impress his future wife! I guess that makes sense if you’re not entirely sure that what you have going for you is enough to get someone’s attention. Luckily for Shepard, Bell saw lots of potential in him.

During Shepard’s interview with ET, he and his co-star Lake Bell were asked if they could do what their characters in Bless This Mess do: move from New York City to live on a farm in Nebraska. Shepard revealed that he and his wife could definitely do something like that if need be.

"I’d have a wife to convince, but yeah,” Shepard said. "My wife loves to work, so we’d have to move somewhere that was rural where they still shot a lot of things. I always pitch Austin. You can kind of be in hill country and get it all and you can work in Austin. That’s kind of where I always lean towards."

I’m pretty sure Shepard and Bell could make it work wherever they go. The two stars have been together since 2007, so they’ve been through quite a lot together. Plus, they seem so committed to each other . They even proved how strong their relationship recently during a January 2019 appearance on The Ellen Show. During the show, Bell asked Shepard how someone could make their spouse’s birthday extra special.

"I would say please, please, please give that person love and support for 11 years, give them two beautiful baby girls, and you’re good,” Shepard responded.

You can watch the video of Bell and Shepard on Ellen here. Bell and Shepard are clearly devoted to each other and have no problem showing the world how much love there is between them.

Needless to say, Shepard and Bell have a very solid relationship even if it did start out with a few white lies from Shepard. It’s nice to see that they’re still going strong after all these years.