Part of what makes Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard such a cute couple is how real they are, especially about the challenges and triumphs of their relationship. Most recently, Dax Shepard’s quote about marriage on Sunday Today With Willie Geist makes so much sense. On the show, he talked about why he and Bell are always so honest with fans about their relationship, and why it's so important to set realistic expectations. "We don't want anyone to think we met and it's been easy, because if that's someone's expectation of a relationship and certainly a marriage, it's a bad expectation to have," Shepard told host Willie Geist.

He speaks the truth! It's easy to idolize celebrity couples who seem to have it all, but over the course of their relationship, Shepard and Bell have been transparent about how marriage, no matter the circumstances, is rarely a walk in the park. The couple has been together since 2007 (they married in 2013), and share two kids (Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 6.) Additionally, they've consistently shown their commitment to working on themselves. In fact, Bell got super candid about needing to re-up on couples' therapy with Shepard at the beginning of the pandemic.

"We've learned everything about each other, because we haven't been able to leave," Bell recently told People magazine. "Everyone's proclivities are kind of bubbling over because we're all caged in with each other. Dax and I, when we started this pandemic, were at a point in our marriage where we definitely needed a little therapy brush-up."

She went on to discuss how therapy has been an incredible support to relationship over time. "Every couple of years, we're like, 'We're being very antagonistic towards each other,' and we don't want that," Bell said. "We go back to therapy and figure out what I'm not doing that's best for you and what you're not doing that's best for me, and how we can serve this team goal better," she explained.

Shout out to Bell and Shepard for doing the work. It's hard, but always worth it. Cheers to them for leading by example.