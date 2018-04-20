Whether you absolutely love running, or need to be coaxed into it with promises of rewards or treats, a little extra motivation is always a good thing. Even if you're someone who claims to loathe running, a fitness company in the UK may have just found the perfect way to help you genuinely look forward to pounding the pavement. Seriously, your running game is about to be totally revolutionized by David Lloyd Clubs' PTV running coaches, which combine your two favorite things in one activity: generating endorphins and watching your favorite TV show.

According to the company's press release, this new service has launched with a "team of personal outdoor running coaches with digital screens strapped to their backs." Yes, you read that correctly. Here's how it works: Runners and binge-watchers alike will have the opportunity to schedule a workout with a running coach, who will have a tablet strapped to their back so that you can watch your favorite TV show while you jog it out.

Even better, the press release explained, David Lloyd Clubs' trainers will map out ahead of time what your optimal pace is for your runs, so all you have to think about is moving one foot in front of the other — and, of course, whatever's going on with the Lannister family during the latest episode of Game of Thrones.

Running outside and enjoying the fresh air while you watch TV sounds too good to be true, right?

Well, according to David Lloyd Clubs' press release, this initiative was borne out of a desire to combat the growing epidemic of binge-watching that is happening in Britain (and, let's be real, in America, too). Basically, the more TV a person watches, the less time they presumably have to be active. In turn, this can have a serious, detrimental effect on a person's health, as research from the University of Southern California has demonstrated. But thanks to this new service, people in the UK might have a genuinely motivating incentive to get off the couch, strap on their sneakers, and go for a run.

The length and intensity of the workout will depend on a person's overall fitness and exercise goals, the press release says, noting that the program will "map out an appropriate off-road running route adjacent to David Lloyd Clubs that is tailored to the client’s running pace and the length of one episode of the chosen show." Based on how long you want to work out, you can then pick the show that will match that duration. The press release explains,

So clients can expect to cover between 3 – 5K if it’s The Good Place, or 8 – 10K if Jessica Jones or Stranger Things takes their fancy.

In other words, you can basically blow through multiple seasons of your favorite show while simultaneously getting your sweat on in the great outdoors. I can't decide if this is the end of life as we know it, or one of the first truly amazing things to happen in 2018.

Of course, you're probably wondering how much this dream workout scenario is going to cost you.

The first thing to know is that this initiative directly comes from a specific fitness conglomerate based in the UK, called David Lloyd Clubs. So yeah, first things first, you'll have to be a member of the gym, or pay extra to do it as a non-member.

Unfortunately, there are no specific pricing points as of yet. The press release notes that the initial trial runs will be carried out in the last week of April, and after that, the sessions will be available to both members and non-members of David Lloyd Clubs.

Now, I understand you might think this whole thing is a little, you know, extra. After all, you can easily prop your tablet or phone up onto an indoor treadmill, and more or less accomplish the exact same thing. The kicker here, though, for me at least, is the novelty of getting to indulge your sloth-y side with some binge-watching, while simultaneously soaking up the sunshine outside while you pound the pavement. Look, personally, that gets me excited.

Alas, I do not live in the UK, but hey, a girl can dream. Side note: Planet Fitness, can y'all get on this, too?!