YouTube prankster David Dobrik has been winning hearts and getting laughs for the majority of the 24-year-old's vlogging career. His charisma and enthusiasm, paired with his cooky brand of humor have kept millions of subscribers coming back for more. Born on Jul. 23, it's hardly a surprise that David Dobrik's zodiac sign is Leo. Outgoing lions can make incredibly fun and energetic partners, as long as they can keep their deep-seated craving for the spotlight in check.

"Leo will immediately draw you in with their warm, beaming smile—their demeanor can be so cheerful it’s almost contagious," wrote Astrologer Danny Larkin for Vice. "Leos have a knack for finding and honing in on that one topic of conversation that warms your heart and lights up your eyes." These extremely social souls love being surrounded by the people they love, who also fulfill their desired to be well-liked. The same qualities that make them wonderful conversationalists with friends, family, acquaintances, and pretty much anyone who will listen, can also become a bit tiresome for an SO who is around them all the time.

When it comes to dating a Leo the vibe will definitely stay positive, perhaps even too positive for some. "Leo is a fire sign, and they burn incredibly bright," explained Larkin. "The Sun can be a metaphor for what makes Leo wonderful—like burning through the clouds and bringing us all joy—but many Leos need a dimmer switch." As wonderful as it can be to have such a sunny person in your life, Leos may genuinely struggle to let others shine. It's not like they're actively trying to be self-focused. Oftentimes, Leos are genuinely unaware that they tend to make most situations about them.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Larkin, Leos usually want to spearhead relationships and be in the driver's seat most of the time. "Leos hit similar snags in romantic relationships because they always want to be in charge," he wrote. "They often want to pick the restaurant, decide when to leave the party, and set the course in general." Wanting a leadership role doesn't have to be a bad thing, but when it comes to healthy relationships, balance is always important. So, if you have your heart set on a Leo like Dobrik, rest assured you will be in for a lot of fun and adventure, as long as you don't mind dealing with their love of the spotlight and diva moments.