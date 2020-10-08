David Dobrik has fans in a frenzy once again, but this time, it's not about one of his outrageous pranks or Tesla car giveaways. Instead, his followers are swooning over Dobrik possibly having a girlfriend. On Oct. 2, the YouTuber debuted a commercial for his new perfume (which is literally called "David's Perfume"), starring 22-year-old model Charlotte D'Alessio alongside him. Throughout the clip, the pair got super cozy, so naturally, fans thought something was up between them. If you're also wondering if David Dobrik is dating Charlotte D'Alessio, wait until you hear his response about about the rumors.

Before I get to what he said, let's backtrack to this perfume ad because it had couple goals written all over it. The clip began with Dobrik and D'Alessio going for a romantic drive before it transitioned into the YouTube star adorably filming his on-screen partner as she flashed a flirty smile at him. The pair then did a bunch of coupley activities like brushing their teeth together, riding bikes, running across fields, and sharing milkshakes at a diner. Not to mention, there were a few times when the pair looked like they were about to kiss. Fans couldn't get over their obvious chemistry and were convinced the ad was a girlfriend reveal.

"SOMEONE HELP ME OUT ARE DAVID AND CHARLOTTE DATING I DONT KNOW WHAT TO THINK," someone tweeted.

"so did david dobrik just do a girlfriend reveal or was the ad for his new perfume just REALLYYYYY good acting??????" another wrote.

Watch Dobrik's perfume commercial for yourself below.

Dobrik couldn't help but gush over D'Alessio when talking about the ad. "Charlotte is the best. I can't tell you how amazing she is," he told Access in an Oct. 5 interview. "The second I thought of a perfume, I thought of Charlotte."

However, Dobrik confirmed they're just friends. "We made this video for this perfume. It was basically like we were on a date," he said. "She was so professional."

"No we’re not dating. I’m still single," he added.

Watch Dobrik talk about D'Alessio near the 5:50 mark in the video below.

There you have it, everyone. Dobrik doesn't have a girlfriend, after all.