David Dobrik is one of the biggest stars on social media. He's known for his hilarious bits involving the Vlog Squad and for being an all-around nice guy who surprises his friends and family with expensive gifts. With his friendly personality, it's no wonder Dobrik has so many fans. To thank them for their support, he's happy to take selfies with fans whenever they run into him in person, but in his latest Instagram, the star clarified there is a time and place for everything. David Dobrik's Instagram telling fans not to visit his house to ask for pictures shouldn't be needed because he has a right to privacy just like everybody else.

On June 23, Dobrik shared a video on Instagram of a mother and son visiting his house. In the clip, the mother said her kid is "the biggest David Dobrik fan" who watches all his videos and they flew all the way from New Jersey to ask for a selfie with the star. One of Dobrik's friends asked them to leave and told them he can't take a photo or it would encourage others to keep showing up at his home.

"Guys. I appreciate you guys so much. I promise!! but plx plx do not come to my house. Its not fun. Its just awkward. If i see you out and about come say hello!! I love that," Dobrik captioned the video. "But coming to my house is a little scary. Especially cuz everyone is a stranger. And mama Dobrik always says ‘stranger danger’ ❤️❤️❤️."

This isn't the first time Dobrik has had to ask fans to respect his privacy. In December 2019, he shared videos of several fans standing outside his front door and his friend asking them to go away.

"This is crazy that I’m still making these stories, I literally feel like a broken record — I sound like my parents," Dobrik said in one of the clips, according to J-14. "But stop coming here, please. I don’t wanna have to move, but this is terrifying."

Dobrik has had so many visitors to his house that one fan even created an entire Twitter thread of times he's had to address the situation.

It's ridiculous that Dobrik even has to say it, but hopefully, fans listen to him and respect his privacy.