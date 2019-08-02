The series finale of Orange is the New Black left a lot of questions unanswered. After all, with such a large ensemble of characters, there were a whole lot of stories to wrap up, so it makes sense that not all of them could get neatly formed conclusions. One of the biggest storylines to be left open-ended was Daya's, since fans were left unsure of her fate. That is, they were left unsure until the actress who plays her offered some clarity. Dascha Polanco explained Daya's ending in Orange is the New Black's finale, so fans can be content with at least one more answer. Warning: Spoilers for Season 7 of Orange is the New Black follow.

The last time the audience sees Daya on Orange is the New Black, she's fighting with her mother Aleida (Elizabeth Rodriguez) over which of them will have more control over the prison. It's a pretty heartbreaking scene, especially because it highlights just how much Daya changes over the course of the series. At the start of the show, Daya is relatively innocent and uninterested in the politics of prison. But by the time she gets to this final scene, she's leading a gang and fighting for as much control as possible in both prison and her family. In that last scene, her mom is so upset about the person that Daya's become that she punches her in the throat and strangles her. Daya collapses to the ground and the scene ends, leaving audiences unsure whether or nor she survives. Fans have been debating Daya's fate and have been offering a few theories about what might be in store with her. It's all been conjecture, until Polanco offered an explanation.

The writers offered Polanco insight into her character that they didn't give to the audience. "They made it very clear to me that I don’t die," Polanco told The Hollywood Reporter.

Even though the writers were very clear about Daya's fate, their answer didn't line up with a lot of people's ideas about Daya, including Polanco's herself. Polanco said:

I thought that she did [die]. But the writers told me, 'She doesn’t die, but she gets knocked out really good.' And I realized it was going to be left as that question.

That answer can give hope to all the fans who are worried that Daya dies. But, the fact that she does survive doesn't necessarily mean that she definitely has a happy ending. She's still in prison for life, and she's still in a major feud with her mother. Polanco pointed out that Daya is a product of her environment, and that her story is real life for a lot of people. She said:

Her story is the product of a cycle that we, as a community, need to intervene in. If we really had a true justice system where it’s set up for incarcerated individuals to succeed, we would see less of this type of evolution.

