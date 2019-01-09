With Christmas and New Year's now behind us, the countdown to the holiday of love is officially here. This year's Valentine's Day goodies and candies popped up seemingly overnight, and I'm already full-on browsing because purchasing your gifts for bae or your girl gang early can come with some seriously perks. Case in point: Dana's Bakery's 2019 Valentine's Day sale has discounts on all the confections (yes, including some seriously sassy macaron boxes), so there's no reason to wait.

The season of gift-giving is back, y'all, thanks to sweet treats that are reigniting my sweet tooth and making me forget all about those so-called healthy New Year's resolutions. I actually love Feb. 14, and whether you celebrate Valentine's Day with your SO or enjoy Galentine's Day with the girls (or both!), it's a way to show the special people in your life that you care. It's basically a feel-good holiday that's all about self-love and loving others, so naturally, the best Valentine's Day gifts cater to your sweet tooth, IMHO.

So, I was pretty stoked when I saw that Dana's Bakery, which has locations in New York and ships out its confections to customers through the online store, just rolled out eight themed creations that are only available until Thursday, Feb. 14. The best part? Many of the 'Gram-worthy goodies can be had at a 20 percent discount if pre-ordered by Sunday, Jan. 13.

Here's how it works. You can choose from among the eight sweets — including pink and red V-Day cookies, Mookies (a chocolate chip cookie stuffed with a chocolate molten macaron), and the bakery's specialty: French macaron packages. You can opt to include a hand-written note, and the 20 percent discount will automatically be applied as you're checking out. To ensure all items are fresh, your V-Day treats won't be shipping out until closer to Feb. 14.

The bakery's specialty is French macarons, and it's offering three different varieties in honor of the holiday. The "Love Box," which is discounted down from $36 to $28.80 with the pre-order discount, features Raspberry Jam, Chocolate Molten, Red Velvet, and Cookie Dough-flavored macarons for a classic Valentine's Day selection.

Meanwhile, couples who like simple but elegant designs will probably gravitate towards the millennial pink and gold dozen Champagne Celebration and Strawberry Shortcake macarons, which are $34.50 (it looks like these aren't part of the pre-order promo, but how 'Grammable are these babies?)

My absolute favorite out of the bunch are the "Thank you, next" macarons, which are all about leaving bad decisions in the past, thanks to their hilarious slogans.

With phrases like "Single AF," "Can you not," and Thank you, next" emblazoned on the brightly-colored macarons, you can definitely expect these to be a huge hit at your Galentine's Day gathering when you bring them out. According to the product description, the box comes with a dozen macarons inspired by the flavors of Rosé, Spiked Punch, Mimosa, and Hard Lemonade Macarons, so prepare for your ladies' night to get so lit.

You can pre-order these 12 sassy creations for $28.80 (down from $36), and I'd definitely recommend popping a bottle or two to pair with these booze-inspired treats.

Again, you only have until Sunday, Jan. 13 to take advantage of the 20 percent off promo, so I'd browse the offerings and see which ones speak to your sweet tooth. Happy shopping!