With the luckiest month of the year just days away, DQ is helping your tastebuds get into the swing of the festivities. Dairy Queen's St. Patrick's Day 2020 Blizzard back in stores for a limited time, along with a leprechaun-approved shake. If you're ready to get the party started early with the satisfying blend of mint, chocolate, and ice cream, it's safe to say that you'll be feeling pretty lucky once March hits.

Dairy Queen is making its next monthly blizzard an extra festive one in honor of St. Patrick's Day on March 17. While revelers still have to wait a few weeks to dress in head-to-toe green and channel their inner Irishman or woman, DQ fans can count down to the holiday with the return of a cult-favorite treat at locations nationwide. That's right: The Mint Oreo Blizzard is back, y'all, which means you can head to your closest Dairy Queen location and order the addicting blend of bright green mint soft serve, crushed Oreo pieces, and creme de menthe flavoring. It's currently available and will be in stores through the month of March.

A small size of the minty treat will be retailing for $3.59 on average this year (although I'd keep in mind that price and availability tend to vary by store), so you can expect to get your mint and chocolate fix without breaking the bank.

Courtesy of Dairy Queen

If you're looking for the same flavor profile and eye-catching green hue in drink form, you can also check out Dairy Queen's Mint Shake. Like the Blizzard, you can expect creme de menthe and creamy vanilla soft serve, except it's blended with milk to make a sweet and minty sip. A whipped cream topping is the icing on the cake.

Courtesy of Dairy Queen

Again, both of these festive options will be available all month long, so it's up to you if you decide to add a sweet green accessory to match your St. Patrick's Day threads or keep the ~paddy~ going before and after the holiday during your March DQ runs.

Here's to kicking off the countdown to St. Paddy's on the most refreshing note yet.