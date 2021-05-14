If you're looking for a refreshing, boozy option to cool down with this summer, you might want to consider a "Poptail." Instead of reaching for a can or bottle, you can enjoy a frozen treat that's reminiscent of your childhood popsicles, with a major kick. Daily's Poptails frozen alcoholic pops are wine-based treats in portable tubes that are easy enjoy while chilling poolside or however you plan to chill out during the summer. The best part is, there's absolutely no mixing required.

Daily's unveiled its Poptails alcoholic pops on Wednesday, May 13, and they're a game-changing option for your summer hangs. Available in three fruity flavors — strawberry, watermelon, and green apple — Daily's Poptails feature a wine base and 6.8 % ABV. Each flavor in the variety pack features a clean wine alcohol base and a sweet, fruit-forward profile. The strawberry pop boasts a ripe, fresh berry taste with a kick. The second option in Daily's Poptails pack is the sweet and tart green apple flavor. And finally, the watermelon flavor offers up a subtle and light, ripe melon flavor.

Joining Daily's other fan-favorite frozen cocktail pouches, you can get Poptails frozen alcoholic pops nationwide in 12-count variety packs of 100-milliliter pops for $14.99 from stores like Target, Sam's Club locations, and Walmart. The boozy treats are also available at local alcohol retailers and can be delivered through Drizly.

To be sure where to buy the boozy pops, check Daily's store locator to find the nearest retailer.

Courtesy of Daily's

Daily's also offers a variety of cocktail mixers and recipes for people who want to make some sips from scratch — because sometimes you want to, ya know, drink your booze.

The fruity, wine-based Poptails from Daily's are the latest in a frozen alcoholic pops boom for summer 2021, like Cutwater Spirits' Margarita Frozen Pops and Costco's Kirkland Boozy Ice Pops.

If you're 21 or older and ready to pick up a pack of Daily's Poptails frozen alcoholic pops or any of Daily's other products, be sure to follow the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking before going to the store.