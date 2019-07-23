Not to be a cliché, but there has always been a place in my heart for the bad boy — especially one who's secretly wounded and sensitive. (Swoon.) So, of course, when Billy Hargrove cruised into Hawkins, Indiana in his '79 Camaro, with a sneer on his face and the wind blowing through his mullet in Season 2 of Stranger Things, I was instantly smitten. I also needed to know everything I could about Dacre Montgomery, the dreamy Australian actor who portrays him. That includes, of course, what Dacre Montgomery's zodiac sign says about him as a partner. Guess what? It does not disappoint.

Montgomery was born on November 22, 1994, under the sign of Sagittarius. If you are at all familiar with this sign, then you know they're notorious heartbreakers. Not because they mean to be cruel or insensitive, but because it's so easy to fall under the spell of their innate charm. They also tend to take a more casual and short-term attitude when it comes to matters of the heart. That's not to say by any means that they aren't able to forge lasting and powerful bonds, but it will take a very special connection to keep a Sag's interest long enough to capture this freedom-loving sign's heart.

In the case of Montgomery, it appears he's found that special someone in his girlfriend, Liv Pollock, an Australian model. The two have been dating since at least March 2018 when they made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Emmys. According to Pollack in an interview with The Daily Telegraph Australia, the two met through shared work contacts in Perth. Their relationship started like so many others, just two people chatting through social media and growing their connection from there. If there's any question about the seriousness of their relationship, Pollack actually moved to Atlanta with Montgomery during the filming of Stranger Things in April 2008. Aww.

But, what is it actually like to be loved by Montgomery? Here is what we can surmise based on his zodiac sign.

1. Being loved by a Sagittarius is exciting and super sexy. John Sciulli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sag has no trouble attracting attention and affection, because their innate optimism and good humor makes them positively magnetic. This is a sign that just wants to have a good time, laugh, and be present in the moment — and that kind of enthusiasm is contagious. When you have the attention of a Sag, it's easy to feel like you're the only two people in the world as you connect on a spiritual level, as well as a physical one. (Sag is not one to hold back if they are attracted to someone.) This is a sign that is up for exploring and experimenting, and finding new and more intense ways of experiencing pleasure. They are not shy about their desires or ashamed to say exactly what they need and want, and encourage their partner to do the same. Needless to say, sex with a Sag is fire.

2. They fall in love quickly — but can fall out of it just as quickly. To be loved by Sagittarius is to be completely swept off your feet. This is a sign that has no issues with confidence and will pursue what they want with a single-minded focus, and if that focus is on you, it can be intense. However, just as quickly as a Sag falls for someone, they can fall out. They're a notoriously fickle sign who prizes their freedom above all else, so if they feel like they're being caged in, they will make an escape on a moment's notice. This is why there is a good chance that, if you think back to the “one who got away,” they are likely Sagittarius.

3. This sign doesn’t have any tolerance for drama. John Sciulli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of the best things about this sign is their dedication to total honesty. You always know where you stand with a Sagittarius, but this also means there will be times when you’ll need to have a pretty thick skin, because they are not shy about saying what's on their mind in a way that some people may find overly harsh — although Sag just wants to be straightforward. Because they're so comfortable being open about how they feel, they have very little patience for any form of manipulation or passive aggressiveness. They don’t find sugarcoating to be sweet. Instead, they see it as a red flag. The quickest way to lose a Sag is to approach conflict with either too much care or with big emotions, because they have no tolerance for drama either.