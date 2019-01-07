The push for criminal justice reform is often written in broad strokes, but sometimes, an individual victory can feel just as major. On Monday, Jan. 7, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam granted clemency to Cyntoia Brown, the woman who was serving a life sentence for killing a man while she was a victim of sex trafficking as a teenager. She will be eligible for release on parole supervision on Aug. 7, according to The Tennesseean.

Haslam, who leaves office on Jan. 19, announced his decision to grant Brown a full commutation, leaving her eligible for parole with 15 years served — a major change from an earlier bid for clemency, which held that she would not be eligible for parole until she had served 51 years. In a statement shared with The Tennesseean, Haslam called the long sentence, handed down when Brown was only 16 years old, "too harsh." He said,

Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16 ... Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life.

In her own statement, Brown herself thanked Haslam and those who had advocated for her release.

Thank you, Governor Haslam, for your act of mercy in giving me a second chance. I will do everything I can to justify your faith in me.

More to come.