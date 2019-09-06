Have you been wanting to add a few new shades of nail polish to your collection in preparation for fall? Maybe some deep berry hues or a burnt orange? Then you definitely don't want to miss CVS' sale on OPI nail polishes. Happening this Sunday, September 8th, the pharmacy is having a buy one, get one flash sale on every single bottle from the brand, meaning your fingertips are about to get a serious makeover (or four). No matter if you're looking for a base coat or glitter, a metallic or a matte, you'll be able to score exactly what your heart desires for a seriously discounted price.

Before I get to the specifics of this BOGO deal, it's important to note that it's part of a larger sale that CVS is currently hosting. Running from now through the end of September, CVS' Epic Beauty Event is offering discounts of varying degrees on a selection of new products each week. Brands like Maybelline, L'Oreal, Paris Physician's Formula, Bliss, Burt's Bees, Garnier Fructis, Pixi, and more are all included, which are basically the elite labels of drugstore beauty. It's a sale you definitely don't want to miss out on, with this weekend providing an especially exciting deal.

CVS

On Sunday, September 8th only, you can snag two OPI polishes for the price of one. Or, two polishes at half off. Or, one polish for free. You can choose which verbiage entices you the most, but the bottom line is that you'll be able to get a really good deal on a product everyone loves to regularly splurge on. If you're like me, you can't help but to peruse the nail polish shelves every time you enter a drugstore, salivating over the rainbow bottles and wishing they didn't cost $10.79, their regular price at CVS. This sale will finally free us from the spending guilt that comes with buying yet another blue (variety is life, am I right?) and allow us to live our technicolor lives freely (and affordably). To help inspire your upcoming shade decisions, here are five OPI hues I'm currently lusting over. Which ones will you shop on Sunday?

CVS

This gorgeous glittery shade is called Save Me, as in Save Me from spending my entire seasonal savings on nail polish. Perfect for those holiday parties that are just around the corner and New Year's Eve to boot, it's a shade that's both festive and versatile — you'll definitely get your money's worth.

CVS

Lincoln Park After Dark is one of OPI's most popular shades and it's easy to see why. The deep, nearly black plum, which goes with literally anything is a bit of a trompe l'oeil and boasts a mysterious allure.

CVS

Looking for something a little sweeter? Italian Love Affair should do the trick. A dusty pink, the shade is muted enough to feel seasonally appropriate but still boasts a romantic and cheery vibe.

CVS

Metallic lovers, you've not been forgotten! Called H63 Vampsterdam, this gleaming deep purple is equal parts glam and moody.