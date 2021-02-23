If you're on the hunt for some new snacks to munch on at home, CVS just dropped a list of its customers' favorite eats that'll give you major inspo. CVS Pharmacy's Best of Our Brands food winners include pantry staples like Everything Bagel Seasoning, which will certainly take your bites to the next level. Here are the top food picks you can find at CVS the next time you're shopping.

The chain announced its 2021 Best of Our Brands winners — which spotlights its customers' favorite CVS-brand products — on Tuesday, Feb. 23. There are 13 categories in total, including health and wellness, beauty, and snacks, that feature product winners determined by a customer survey conducted from Jan. 3 through Jan. 24, 2021.

Featuring everything from movie night snacks to pantry staples, you'll want to stock up on these affordable top food picks at CVS.

1) Favorite Better-for-You Pantry Staple

The top pantry staple that customers always have handy is Gold Emblem Everything Bagel Seasoning, which scored 36% of the vote, followed by Gold Emblem Spreadable Honey in second place, with 31% of the vote.

ICYMI, Gold Emblem Everything Bagel Seasoning was released at CVS in 2019, and it features the same ingredients as the OG Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel: White and black sesame seeds, salt, dried garlic and onion, and poppy seeds. The mixed seasoning is a must-have for spicing up everything from avocado toast to, you guessed it, your morning bagel — and if you've been sleeping on it at CVS for the past couple years, you can look for it on your next trip.

2. Favorite Snack for Fueling Up

Customers chose Gold Emblem Abound Heart Healthy Trail Mix as their fave fuel-up snack with 28% of the vote. The trail mix is packed with fruit, nuts, and chocolate, so really it's a good option whether you need energy or you're just plain hungry. The second place winner — which tied with Gold Emblem Organic Beef Jerky, as the each got 20% of the vote — was Gold Emblem Peanut and Almond Dark Chocolate Chewy Protein Bar, which features peanuts and almonds topped with a dark chocolate coating.

3. Favorite Movie Night Snack

Thanks to CVS stans, you now know you should stock up on Gold Emblem Abound Heavenly Light Popcorn for your next Netflix watch party. The airy popcorn took the top spot with 56% of the vote, and it features a touch of oil and sea salt for a simple yet tasty snack. You'll definitely want to pair the product with the second place winner with 18% of the vote, Gold Emblem Kona Coffee Flavored Macadamia Nuts with Dark Chocolate, which is a decadent combo of coffee, macadamia nuts, and dark chocolate. Coffee and chocolate? Yes, please.

