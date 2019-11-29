Drugstore beauty products can be unfairly and severely underrated, so this Thanksgiving I think we all should show a little more appreciation for all the amazing products stores like CVS have to offer — especially in terms of makeup, hair, and skincare items. The skincare products available on the shelves of your local CVS are often the best options, especially when you're looking to try out a new moisturizer at an affordable price point that won't send your skin into agony. (Special shoutout to my Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser for being so good to my sensitive skin!) Beyond Cetaphil, drugstores often stock brands like Burt’s Bees, e.l.f., and Maybelline, which makes CVS' 2019 Black Friday deals the perfect first stop during your holiday spending spree.

Whether you need mascara, shampoo, or eyeliner, CVS is stocked up and waiting for you to fill up your shopping cart. These goodies make great stocking stuffers for everyone on your gift-giving list as well as great additions to your own makeup bag. For Black Friday this year, you can take $20 off when you spend $75 or more when you use the code "FRIDAY20" at checkout on CVS.com only. The sale lasts until 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 29.

If you're pumped and ready for CVS’ deals, here are five products you don’t want to forget to buy amid all the shopping excitement.

This holiday season, the only thing bigger than Santa's nice list will be your hair when you use Marc Anthony's Dream Big Shampoo. The shampoo features body-boosting ingredients to help thicken each strand for a weightless yet very full volume. Hair is left thicker, more voluminous, and smelling amazing.

For a fun, Instagram-worthy selfcare moment, you need Bliss' Mint Chip Mania Textured Mask. The mask is rich in nutrients to nourish and replenish and gently cleanses to remove dirt and oil. It looks, smells, and feels like mint chocolate chip ice cream so you'll have to try extra hard not to eat it. Use two to three times a week for skin that is bright, even, and refreshed.

Made with real rose water, this facial mist gives an instant boost of hydration. It can be used as a moisturizer before applying makeup, as a setting spray after makeup, or you can spritz it on randomly throughout the day to refresh your skin. Pro tip: keep it in the fridge for an even cooler refreshing boost.

La Roche-Posay's Effaclar Medicated Gel Cleanser is a super effective, very affordable face wash for acne-prone skin. The gel cleanser contains salicylic acid to target excess oil, acne, blackheads, and whiteheads. As effective as the cleanser is, it's also gentle enough to be used morning and night. As someone who has been through many bottles of this cleanser, I would recommend it to anyone that is prone to breakouts. In addition to delivering a clear complexion, Effaclar doesn't leave skin dry and parched like a lot of other cleansers that are designed for acne-prone skin.

The L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara delivers the same results as luxury-priced mascaras do, but for less than half the price. The tapered, fluffy wand gives a dramatic volume and extra length with just a few coats. The best part? No matter how many layers of the mascara you use, lashes are soft to the touch. No clumpy or flaky lashes here.