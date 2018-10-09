If I was to assess the dresses in my wardrobe, I think 80 percent of them would be sleeveless. What can I say, I love a good slip dress! While rendering them appropriate for cold weather is easy via layering, I think it's time a few more cute long-sleeve dresses held court in my closet. It'll make dressing for autumn and winter way snappier of a process (throw on any dress with a pair of cool boots and trendy coat et voila!) and will also mean I can stop buying black turtlenecks by the dozen during Black Friday sales. I've got enough basics and summery florals in my collection to last a lifetime—it's time to bring on the ground-skimming plaids, thigh-grazing blazers, and body-hugging knits, all in dress form.

Whether you're in need of a look to wear out on chilly date nights, that's appropriate for formal events, or to wear to chill out in on the weekends, one of the below dress options will be sure to please. The best thing about pretty much every style included is that it can be dressed up or down based on your shoe and bag selection, so by adding just one or two of them to your wardrobe you're upping your cold weather style game immensely. That's the power of a good dress.

Press My Buttons

There's something so simple and chic about this button-up dress, which features a relaxed silhouette and tie waist belt. Its deep V neckline adds a touch of understated elegance that renders the otherwise casual dress impeccably chic.

Mad for Plaid

Dream dress! I would wear this every day with a pair of black heeled booties and some delicate gold charm necklaces. The pattern and balloon sleeves are too good.

Pink Dream

Pastels are huge this fall, so why not wear one in head-to-toe form? I love the asymmetrical hemline of this dress as well as its cool, chilled out draping. Style it like above with combat boots to ensure it doesn't read overly sweet.

Out West

Prairie dresses are also trending and I, for one, love it. This style within the trend boasts ruffle detailing and a cool floral print that's perfect for fall. Pair it with a pair of cowboy boots for an extra stylized look.

Get Blazed

I would have way too much fun styling this dress, which is a cross between British cool and private prep school. I'd definitely grunge it up '90s style with some chunky boots and a black turtleneck. (So maybe I should buy another this year?)

Pattern Play

This is the right way to mix prints and thankfully, it's done for you. This dress would look just as cool paired with white sneakers as it would with knee-high leather boots.

What's the Occasion?

For something a bit more formal, opt for a jewel toned satin dress. This one is simple yet elegant and would be super easy to style.

Canadian Tuxedo Dress

I mean! Deconstructed cool at its absolute best.

Garden Girl

Put some spring in your step for fall with a dress blooming with fresh flowers.

Sweater Weather

For those days when you want to stay wrapped up in your cozy sweater all day but work calls, there's this sweater dress. It's a chic alternative and just as comfy.

Cheetah Girl

Hello, big night out dress. Wear it with bare legs and over-the-knee boots or with black tights and a number of shoes for a look that's sexy, wild, and, most importantly, still warm.

LBD

Because a little black dress is a must for every season.

Doodle Dress

Asymmetrical hemline + cutout + cool print = need.