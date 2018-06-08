I make sure to do a total of, like, three very important things when I leave the house. I put a clean pair of underwear on (duh), I whine to my girlfriend about how much I don't wanna go wherever I'm going (of course), and I put on lipstick. My entire life could be (and TBH, usually is) going up in flames around me, but lipstick is the one thing that makes me feel otherwise put together for the most part. Well, thanks to CoverGirl's new Exhibitionist Lipstick, I won't have any shortage of colors or finishes in my lipstick arsenal anytime soon.

Just launched, CoverGirl's Exhibitionist Lipsticks come in a whopping 48 different colors, spanning three different finishes — cream, demi-matte, and metallic. Whether you're looking for a deep red, a light and bright pop of pink, or even a baby blue, the Exhibitionist color range essentially covers the rainbow. While the bulk of the Exhibitionist Lipstick shades (27 of them to be exact) will come in the cream formula, 12 shades will feature the metallic finish to give your lips a serious glow. The remaining nine hues come in the demi-matte finish, if high-shine isn't your style.

Even more, the bomb formula boasts a soft, yet delicious vanilla scent. It's like, I already knew my face was a snack, and CoverGirl's out here making sure it reaches its full potential.

Courtesy CoverGirl

If you thought the colors were cute, just get a load of the names of these shades. For example, many of the cream shades are named after some sort of delectable snack. From Dulce de Leche to Caramel Kiss to Decadent Peach to Succulent Cherry, I low-key want to eat these colors as much as I want to put them on my lips. The metallic shades, like Razzle Dazzle, Can’t Stop, Ready or Not, and Stop the Press, all have me feeling like I'm the biggest star making my way down the runway (which, like, accurate). Finally, with names like Ying-Yang, Worthy, and Feelings, the demi-matte colors have me getting in touch with my emotional side.

While the colors are bright and their names are brighter, the brightest aspect of these lippies is the formula. All three finishes boast a highly pigmented formula (in the first application alone!) that moisturizes your lips, so they stay soft to the touch — or the kiss, maybe? — all day long.

Courtesy of CoverGirl Courtesy of CoverGirl Courtesy of CoverGirl Courtesy of CoverGirl

Even more, the Exhibitionist Lipsticks aren't the only lip army coming in hot. CoverGirl has also include a set of eight lip liners in the Exhibitionist launch to make sure these bright colors don't feather into your skin. According to the brand, these liners won't smudge, smear, or transfer, so I'll have one of each color, thank you very much. Just like the lipsticks, the liners glide on smoother than ever and have a ton of pigment packed in. Not to mention, the tip auto-sharpens, so no dull lines here.

Courtesy of CoverGirl

If you're dying for a new way to express yourself — or honestly, just a new color to shake things up — you just found it. Whether you're feeling subdued in nude, playful in pink, or vibrant in violet, there's an Exhibitionist color to fit your feels. (Am I done with alliteration yet? Nope. Never.)

Now, if you're dying to get your hands on one of these ALMOST 50 shades right TF now, don't worry. These babies are available at mass market retailers, including many a drugstore and places like Ulta alike, so you should see them start popping up. For even more information on where to buy, you can visit covergirl.com.