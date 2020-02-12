It's Jennifer Aniston's birthday and sweet messages are pouring in across social media. But none of them are quite as entertaining as the one from Aniston's BFF and former Friends co-star Courteney Cox. You see, in Courteney Cox's Instagram for Jennifer Aniston's 51st Birthday, she looks just Aniston's twin.

On Feb. 11, Cox posted a touching, but very funny, tribute to her longtime friend in honor of her big day. "No matter how hard you might try… there’s only one Jennifer Aniston,” Cox wrote under a picture of herself and Aniston. “Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!"

In the photo, both ladies are rocking black tops and gold aviators, and Cox is in a wig that matches Aniston’s iconic hair.

The hilarious post drew three laughing-face emojis and three heart emojis from Aniston in the comment section, so Aniston was clearly tickled by it, as were some of her other high-profile friends.

Reese Witherspoon replied with three laughing emojis, and Mindy Kaling followed with the comment, "Hella cute."

Cox's outpouring of love for her BFF didn't stop there. She also left a fiery comment under Aniston's birthday post on her own Instagram page.

Aniston shared a carousel post featuring photos from her March 2020 cover shoot with Interview. Aniston admitted she had no idea the cover was dropping on Feb. 11, but felt honored it was on her 51st birthday.

"Thank you @interviewmag for this birthday surprise," she started. "I had no idea this would be coming out today. Feeling proud and honored to be celebrating with this cover. Thanks to the Interview team for celebrating women at every age... turns out 51 is pretty fun."

Of course, Cox was in the comments championing Aniston's incredible cover shoot.

"Are you kidding????" Cox wrote next to four fire emojis.

Aniston's other friends chimed in, too. "Always a stunner!" added Reese Witherspoon. "I am dead!" followed Hailey Baldwin.

Aniston's interview was conducted by Sandra Bullock, another Hollywood gem. Their talk took a deeper look at Aniston's seamless jump from the small screen on Friends, to movies, and back to the small screen in Apple+ TV's The Morning Show. The in-depth chat and show-stopping spread, paired with Cox's cute post, definitely makes Aniston's 51st birthday one to remember.