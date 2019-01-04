If one of your New Year's resolutions is to incorporate more Nutella into your diet, then Costco has your back. The wholesale retailer is currently selling gigantic tubs of the good stuff, which means it's time to become a store member ASAP. I'm not kidding: Costco's 6.6-pound Nutella tubs are currently available — and if you purchase one, you'll probably be set for the year. (Unless you're planning on sharing it with your family, friends, and coworkers... in which case, I'd suggest buying two.)

In all seriousness, the 6.6-pound tub of Nutella is currently available on Costco's website for $21.99. When you think about it, that's a pretty great price for the amount of Nutella you'll be getting in your jumbo-sized jug. According to Costco's website, the entire product contains about 81 two-tablespoon servings of the spread. With that being said, you can determine whether or not you want to double up your order.

If it helps, take other Nutella jar sizes into consideration. Costco currently sells a bundle of two large Nutella jars for $13.99. FYI, each of those jars contain about 25 two-tablespoon servings of the spread. So, would you rather spend $13.99 on 50 servings, or $21.99 for 81 servings? I don't know about you, but I'd choose the latter.

If you agree, go ahead and purchase the Nutella jar of your dreams. But before you get your hopes up and make space in your kitchen, make sure you're a Costco member. Why is that, you ask? Well, it's because the company will ask you to sign into your account upon checkout. If you want to become a member for the sake of buying the huge Nutalla container, click here. If not, your best bet would be finding a friend or family member who shops at Costco to purchase the Nutella for you.

If you're already a member and decide to buy one (or two) of the 6.6-pound Nutella tubs, you can opt for the company's 2-day delivery program. Apparently, if you order the product before 12 p.m., you'll receive it within two business days. Plus, if your order exceeds $75, your separate 2-day delivery fee will be waived. For Nutella lovers who can't wait to dive into the jar, that's pretty great news.

Those of you who are torn about buying the huge Nutella container should take a few moments to think about it. However, the company's website does not say how long the 6.6-pound jar will be available for, or when it was released in the first place. Elite Daily reached out to Costco to ask when the container hit the shelves and how long it'll be on sale for, but has not heard back by the time of publication.

While you're debating your future Nutella purchase, why not get some IRL encouragement? You can visit the Nutella Cafe in New York City and indulge in Nutella-infused everything. After taking a visit, I bet you'll be excited to add your own 6.6-pound Nutella jar to your kitchen.